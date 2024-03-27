Wellesley Business Buzz: Pho Station restaurant seeks to open; Fran’s Flowers is back; An anti-bullying message

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Pho Station restaurant seeks to open

A new restaurant called Pho Station is looking to open at 352 Washington St. across from the Wellesley Hills commuter rail station. The restaurant presumably will offer Vietnamese food.

This space had been home to the CrepeBerry restaurant from 2017-2023.

We’ll share more info on Pho Station as we get it.

Fran’s Flowers is back in bloom

Fran’s Flowers if officially open for the season. The outdoor garden center has been a fixture in the route 9 area for over 40 years. You can find Fran himself, along with his brother and business partner Peter, at 1 Worcester Rd. (rt. 9, westbound side), Shoppers World, Framingham. Fran and Peter are always helpful, knowledgeable, and as dependable as their hardy perennials.

Fran’s Flowers is a Certified Proven Winners Garden Center. Fran’s also sources annuals and perennials from local nurseries, and source annuals and perennials, as well as produce from Massachusetts farmers.

Prepped and Polished head weighs in on bullying

SPONSORED CONTENT: As anyone knows who’s ever been bullied, the experience sticks with you. Alexis Avila of Prepped and Polished has got a story of his own to tell, along with great advice on how kids (and adults) can avoid getting bullied without necessarily getting into a physical altercation.

“Honestly, life is a proverbial bully,” Alexis writes in a recent blog post. “You have to figure out what you’re going to do about it without getting arrested or getting into a fight. You have to focus on the things you can control.”

Check out his video on the issue, in which Avila encourages anyone who’s ever been bullied to take action by working on themselves mentally, physically, and socially.