Police, SWAT team respond to alleged drug theft, gun incident at Wellesley’s Barton Road

Wellesley and other police personnel responded on Sunday afternoon to an incident at the Barton Road housing complex after a man said his prescription medicine was stolen and that a gun was pulled on him when he confronted the alleged thieves.

Five buildings in the neighborhood, off of Cedar Street, were evacuated just in case the situation escalated.

Police Chief Jack Pilecki told news reporters that information was still coming together, but that a man came to Wellesley to stay the night in an apartment after asking about a possible Airbnb. When he went to depart after walking to a store to get some food, he noticed prescription medicine in his pack was missing, and confronted his hosts. That’s when he said a handgun was pointed at him, and he later called the police.

It was unclear what kind of medication was involved.

Because the 3 people in the apartment didn’t respond when police arrived, and they could be seen peeking out, the Metropolitan Law Enforcement SWAT team was called in to help handle the situation, Pilecki said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and a third person from the apartment was released at the scene, according to a press statement issued by Wellesley Police.

The chief thanked the community for its cooperation during the incident, and said he hopes this was his last press conference, as he retires mid-year.

The incident remains under investigation.

(This post was updated at 8:30pm on March 3 after the Police issued a formal statement.)

