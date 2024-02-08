Wellesley Police Chief Pilecki plans to retire on June 30

The countdown is on for Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki, who has informed the town that he plans to retire effective June 30.

Pilecki was sworn in as chief in 2017, replacing Terrence Cunningham as the police department’s leader. Pilecki has been on the force for some 40 years.

During his tenure as chief, Pilecki has taken a leading role in extending the department’s community policing initiatives and sustainability efforts, and has been the public face for the town in addressing national issues, such as police brutality. He answers the hotline for the town’s Freedom Team, a quick response resource for those feeling victimized by incidents of racism or bias.

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop said during a recent Select Board meeting that the town will be discussing the next chief’s role and how to go about hiring for the position.

