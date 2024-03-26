In Wellesley, do not let the eggs escape this Spring

It’s tough to be an egg around Wellesley this time of year, though we’re sure many of those snagged during recent and upcoming hunts will find themselves in loving homes.

The town’s Recreation Department hosts its 19th annual Spring Thaw on Saturday, March 30 at 10am for walkers to 3-year-olds, and 10:20am for 4-6-year-olds at Warren Park, 90 Washington Street. Bring a basket to collect eggs at this free event.

Local houses of worship also have egg hunts on the schedule as part of their Easter celebrations.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (79 Denton Rd.) will have an egg hunt at 10am on Easter morning, March 31, in between its 9am and 11am services.

Wellesley Village Church (2 Central St.) will also hold its egg hunt on Easter Sunday, March 31, with the action starting at 10:20am.

St. Paul Church (502 Washington St.) will hold its annual front lawn Easter egg hunt on March 31, Easter Sunday, following the 9am family mass.

Wellesley Hills Congregational Church hosted its egg hunt on Saturday, March 23.

(Missing other egg hunts in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com)