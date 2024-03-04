Upcoming Wellesley theatre productions: 13, The Musical; Shrek, Jr., & Newsies, Jr.

Non-stop entertainment is coming to Wellesley this month thanks to talented local theatre students:

13, The Musical

Wellesley Theatre Project presents 13, The Musical at its Studio Theater, 219 Washington St., on March 14, 15 and 16 at 7pm, and March 16 & 17 at 2pm. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents’ divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain…or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.

Shrek, Jr.

The Dana Hall Middle School presents its spring musical, Shrek, Jr., on Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek, Jr., based on the Oscar-winning film and Broadway musical. It’s a big bright beautiful world as everyone’s favorite ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek, Jr., is a fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Newsies, Jr.

Newsies, Jr., based on the Disney film, will be held March 21 at 4:3o pm, March 22 at 7pm, and March 23 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets will cost $10 and the Wellesley Middle School Drama show will take place at Wellesley Middle School.

