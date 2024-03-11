Wellesley business buzz: Karma restaurant aiming for summer opening; Redi dispensary a year later; Sexton fighting for more than SAT scores

The latest Wellesley, Mass., news:

Karma restaurant aiming for summer opening

Karma, an Asian fusion restaurant that initially had hopes of opening in late 2022, and later targeted early 2024, is now saying its likely debut in Wellesley’s Linden Square will come this summer. Ownership says more specifics will be coming soon.

We visited the Burlington Karma in late 2022 to preview the restaurant that will be opening here.

As we’ve seen with other projects in town, supply chain and other such issues can seriously slow down plans.

Redi dispensary a year later

We recently sat down with Wellesley’s Victor Chiang, CEO and co-founder of the Redi recreational cannabis dispensary that opened a little more than a year ago in Natick at Cloverleaf Mall.

Chiang says business is going smoothly, though he’d also love to get regulatory relief that could go a long way in this competitive field. Read our interview on Natick Report.

Sexton Test Prep’s Ben Sexton fights for more than just high SAT scores

You probably know longtime Swellesley advertiser Ben Sexton of Sexton Test Prep & Tutoring loves helping students aim high and reach their potential. What you may not know is he’s just as passionate about setting goals for himself as an amateur boxer. He has been training consistently since 2020, and lately has significantly increased his time in the ring, sparring up to 25 rounds a week. Like his students, Ben’s been prepping for a big test. Only it’s not the SAT he’ll be trying to ace. Ben will compete in an amateur boxing competition at MGM Fenway on May 9 through an organization called Haymakers for Hope.

Haymakers has raised over $25 million for cancer research and support, and Ben is fighting on behalf of a close colleague, who has brain cancer. All proceeds will go to Hope Lodge, which provides a place to stay for cancer patients receiving treatment far from home. Event participants are collectively trying to raise $750K.

Please consider donating! Click here to visit Ben’s fighter bio page. Any amount of donation is hugely appreciated. Training for this event is a big commitment, but it’s not even close to fighting cancer. “All of us in the tutoring industry would be grateful,” Ben says.

