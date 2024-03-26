Wellesley fire starts in attic at Linden Street home; no injuries

The Wellesley Fire Department, with assistance from Weston’s department, responded on Tuesday morning to a fire on Linden Street near Upwey Road. The home was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

According to Wellesley’s Interim Fire Chief David Soar, “The fire was in the attic and crews made an aggressive attack and knocked the bulk of the fire down quickly. We did open the roof for ventilation, and opened the walls, ceiling and floor to get at some fire that had extended.”

Newton and Natick Fire Departments covered the responding departments’ stations.

Linden Street was partially blocked off during the fire response.