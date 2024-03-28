Wellesley gala season is upon us: Historical Society, Library Foundation, Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Time to get dressed up and support local good causes in or bordering Wellesley:

Wellesley Free Library Foundation Gala (April 11, Wellesley Country Club)

The event, featuring Wellesley High grad and author Richard Preston (The Hot Zone and many others), includes a reception, seated dinner, and live auction.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital Gala (May 3, InterContinental Hotel Boston)

Cocktail reception, program and dinner, dancing and dessert. Benefits the Community Collaborative.

Wellesley Historical Society Spring Gala (May 9, Wellesley Country Club)

The event, which features author Anthony Amore (Stealing Rembrandts), includes dinner, a silent auction and raffle, plus open bar and jazz pianist.

