Wellesley Girl Scouts attend Leading Women Awards event

Several of Wellesley’s Troop 73200 scouts attended the Leading Women Awards celebration in Boston this week, sponsored by Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.

Role models honored included: Roxann Cooke, Managing Director and Consumer Bank Regional Director at JPMorgan Chase; Ami Kuan Danoff, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer for the Women’s Foundation of Boston; and Dr. Lindsay Jubelt, Chief Population Health Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Mass General Brigham Health Plan.

Representing Wellesley Troop 73200 were Thea Fischmann, Avery Grover, Hadley Grover, and Virgie Pallangan.

