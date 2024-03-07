Wellesley Police log: Walking off with thousands; Pizza prank that wasn’t; Bobcat equipment goes missing; Fake gold

The latest Wellesley Police log incidents and arrests:

On January 26, 2024 at 4:40 p.m. an officer was dispatched toa bank on Linden Street for a report of a male party who had come into the bank around 2:45 p.m. who asked to exchange $4,300 in $50 bills to $100 bills. The bank teller made the exchange and the unknown male then asked for Euros rather than US Dollars. The bank teller advised that the bank did not carry Euros. The male party then asked to have the $50 bills returned to him. While the bank teller was counting out the money the male party grabbed the $4,300 on the counter and left the bank. The bank manager attempted to speak to the male party as he was exiting the bank, but the male party ignored him and walked past him. The bank teller did not realize until after the male party left the bank that he took an extra $1,600 from the counter while the bank teller was still counting the money. The bank indicated they would forward surveillance video to assist with the investigation. The surveillance video has not been submitted to the police department.

On January 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated that a red leather Jimmy Choo handbag valued at $450 was missing from her residence. She felt the hand bag might have been stolen because she had found a rear door to her home open twice in the last month and she was aware of thefts that had occurred from motor vehicles. She stated there were two watches in the handbag. One was described as a Tiffany Tesoro watch valued at $500 and the other was described as a Channel J12. She stated it could have been taken from her vehicle which was occasionally left unlocked. There are no suspects at this time.

On January 29, 2024 an officer spoke with a resident regarding identity theft. The male reporting party stated that he received a notification from a bank a few months prior that they needed more information to approve his credit card request. He contacted the bank and told them he had not applied for a credit card. He was advised the application would be denied. At the time he conducted a credit check and found that there was another credit card that had been opened using his personal information that had a balance of $39,934 dollars. He contacted the bank and advised them that he had not applied for credit card. They advised him to file a police report and he would not be responsible for the fraudulent charges. When speaking with the bank they stated the email used to open the credit card was not a real email and they were unsure why the application had been approved. The reporting party put a credit freeze on his personal information. There are no suspects at this time.

On January 31, 2024 at 2:44 a.m. an officer was on patrol and observed a broken window and damage to the door of a business in the lower falls area of Wellesley. Officers entered the business and observed the area near the cash register had been ransacked. Detectives responded and processed the scene for evidence. Later in the morning the officer spoke with other business owners in the area to determine if there were any working security cameras. The officer was able to find a business with video surveillance and reviewed the footage. He observed a white pickup truck pass the business several times, he observed a male party exit the truck throw a rock through the window to gain access to the business. The officer noted wording on the side of the pick up truck and was able to see the vehicle registration. The pickup truck had been reported stolen. On February 1, 2024 the pickup truck was located in Framingham. Wellesley detectives went to Framingham and processed the pickup truck for any evidence. Through their investigation Wellesley Detectives were able to identify a suspect, and requested an arrest warrant as well as a search warrant for his residence from the Dedham District Court. On February 15, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. the warrants were executed. A suspect was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On February 1, 2024 officers assigned to the Wellesley Police Department’s Warrant Apprehension Team went to a suspect’s residence in Leominster. He had two active arrest warrants issued by Dedham District Court for his arrest. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner afforded all rights and later transported to Dedham District Court.

On February 5 at 5:10 p.m. an officer spoke with an employee from Domino’s Pizza who stated they had received several orders from a customer that did not pay for the orders. The employee stated they received five orders to be delivered to Weston and they thought it was a teenager playing a prank on them so they cancelled the orders. There were two different phone numbers associated with the orders. The officer called one of the numbers and spoke with an adult who stated that her children were attempting to order food and wanted to pay with cash when the food was delivered. The officer advised the reporting party that it was not intended as a prank.

On February 10, 2024 a found wallet was turned into the police station. The wallet contained some cash and was entered in the department’s lost/found property where it will be held for a year in case the owner comes forward to claim it.

On February 12, 2024 an officer spoke with a male reporting party regarding a piece of construction equipment that had been stolen. He stated that he had left a MT85 Bobcat skid steer in a parking lot of an officer building on Worcester Street and when an employee went to retrieve the Bobcat it was no longer there. He checked the Bobcat’s GPS and learned that it had been moved on February 3rd to a location in Acton. He stated there were several buildings on the property in Acton, but he was unsure if the Bobcat was there. The incident is under investigation.

On February 14, 2024 at 2:32 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a jewelry store on Washington Street for a report of a larceny. The store owner stated a female party had come into the store to sell two gold colored necklaces. The store owner viewed the necklaces and asked the female party what she thought their value was. She indicated $1,700. He agreed to pay her $1,600 for the two necklaces. After the female party exited the store the reporting party examined the necklaces more closely and found they were fake. He exited the store and attempted to locate the female party but was unable to do so. The incident is under investigation.

On February 15, 0224 at 12:15 p.m. an officer spoke with reporting parties about possible bank fraud. The reporting parties stated that they noticed a $41,000 transfer to an account they were not familiar with. The account the funds were transferred to had an address of Memphis, Tennessee associated with it. The bank was not sure how the reporting parties’ account had been accessed to transfer the funds. They closed the bank account to prevent any further fraud. The incident is being investigated by the bank.

Note: We’re working to revive more regular police log reports.

