Wellesley pumping up heat pumps at March 21 webinar

The town of Wellesley will make its newest push to encourage homeowners to go the heat pump route for heating and cooling at a webinar on Thursday, March 21 at 7pm. Registration is open for the event, co-sp0nsored by the Town of Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee, Municipal Light Plant, Health Department, and by Sustainable Wellesley.
Air source heat pumps have now had a few years to prove their worth as an efficient alternative to heating and cooling systems reliant on fossil fuels, and the webinar will include first-hand experiences of those that have made the move. Reducing carbon emissions from residential buildings is a big part of Wellesley’s efforts to hit net-zero goals under its Climate Action Plan.
This table supplied by Marybeth Martello, Wellesley’s Sustainability Director, shows the boom in heat pump installations in town, fueled to a great degree by adoption at multifamily buildings.
Heat pumps added in Wellesley per year
|Air Source Heat Pump
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Residential
|27
|48
|58
|398
|Comm/Non-profit
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Ground Source Heat Pump (Geothermal)
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Residential
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Comm/Non-profit
|0
|0
|0
|0
The webinar will also go over government financial incentives to install heat pumps, and provide information on Wellesley’s new energy coach program. Among the speakers will be a heat pump expert from Abode, a non-profit that partners with Wellesley’s MLP.
Sustainability Director Martello says air source, air-to-water, and ground source heat pumps, all of which are feasible with new incentives, will be covered at the webinar.
