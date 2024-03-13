Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility to reopen on Sundays

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility (RDF) is set to reopen for Sunday hours on April 7. The RDF will be open from 10am-3pm on Sundays.

It remains to be determined when the Reusables (aka, Give & Take) area will reopen, but likely in early April, said Department of Public Works Director David Cohen during this week’s Board of Public Works meeting. The Give & Take area will reopen once the volunteer system is all set.

