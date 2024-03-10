Wellesley releases paint drop-off schedule

Paint Drop-Off Events at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility (169 Great Plain Ave.) will be held on the first Thursday of every month in 2024 from April-October at 3-6pm.

First up, April 4.

Materials are accepted: Interior and exterior latex paint, oil based alkyd paint, and solidified paint.

Materials not accepted: Creosote and turpentine, other solvents and unmarked containers. These may be brought to the RDF on Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (last year this was held in June).

Paint is available for the taking from the shed during regular RDF hours except during paint drop-off events.

Empty cans of paint can be disposed of in the regular household trash containers at the RDF. The empty metal cans cannot be recycled due to the high level of paint contamination. If a gallon of paint is less than 3/4 full, dry the paint out by mixing it with kitty litter. Once it is dry, dispose of it with the regular household trash.