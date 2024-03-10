The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Feb. 6-16, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
George, John & George, ColleenGrove Street Rt & Macauley, Leiha173 Grove St02/06/2024$3,650,000.00
2 Cypress Rt & Popeo, Paul DLemley, Christopher & Lemley, Jennifer2 Cypress Rd02/07/2024$4,295,000.00
Christopher Wilson RET & Wilson, ChristopherLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 30502/08/2024$3,850,000.00
Jonas, JeffreyHood, Carlton617 Washington St Lot 10302/09/2024$1,300,000.00
Guay, Michael & Hysell, KristenLockberg, Gary A & Lockberg, Gail L10 Oakland St02/12/2024$2,617,500
Gruber, CynthiaLyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)148 Weston Rd Lot 30302/12/2024$2,650,000
Barbara E Stedman 2012 T & Stedman, Barbara ELyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)148 Weston Rd Lot 10002/13/2024$2,825,000
Roth, Sandra & Vaskas, MaryLyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)148 Weston Rd Lot 10702/16/2024$3,350,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

