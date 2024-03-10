Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Feb. 6-16, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|George, John & George, Colleen
|Grove Street Rt & Macauley, Leiha
|173 Grove St
|02/06/2024
|$3,650,000.00
|2 Cypress Rt & Popeo, Paul D
|Lemley, Christopher & Lemley, Jennifer
|2 Cypress Rd
|02/07/2024
|$4,295,000.00
|Christopher Wilson RET & Wilson, Christopher
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 305
|02/08/2024
|$3,850,000.00
|Jonas, Jeffrey
|Hood, Carlton
|617 Washington St Lot 103
|02/09/2024
|$1,300,000.00
|Guay, Michael & Hysell, Kristen
|Lockberg, Gary A & Lockberg, Gail L
|10 Oakland St
|02/12/2024
|$2,617,500
|Gruber, Cynthia
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)
|148 Weston Rd Lot 303
|02/12/2024
|$2,650,000
|Barbara E Stedman 2012 T & Stedman, Barbara E
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)
|148 Weston Rd Lot 100
|02/13/2024
|$2,825,000
|Roth, Sandra & Vaskas, Mary
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC (Bristol)
|148 Weston Rd Lot 107
|02/16/2024
|$3,350,000
