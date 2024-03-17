Wellesley Symphony Orchestra presents annual Family Concert featuring “Peter and the Wolf”

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Family Concert featuring both young and experienced musicians who will entertain everyone in the family with the timeless musical story, “Peter and the Wolf.”

DATE: Sunday, March 24

TIME: 3pm

LOCATION: MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills.

TICKETS: Pay what you can. The WSO recommends $30 per ticket. Get tickets online or at the door.

The concert begins with Johann Strauss’ masterpiece, the overture to Die Fledermaus. This operetta, known as “The Bat,” revolves around mistaken identity (including a man disguised as a bat) and practical jokes that spiral out of control. For Strauss, renowned as The Waltz King, this brought his melodic brilliance to the opera stage. Dancing in the aisles is encouraged!

A group of elementary school string students from the Wellesley Public Schools will join the string section of the WSO and perform two short pieces, led by WSO principal cellist, Seth MacLeod.

Adalia Wen, the winner of the WSO’s 2023 Michael H. Welles Young Soloist Competition will play the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Beethoven struggled with this piano concerto for years—not wanting to overstep his previously published first and second concertos, he held back releasing his third, writing, “Musical policy necessitates keeping the best concertos to oneself for a while.”

The action moves on to Serge Prokofiev’s classic narrated piece “Peter and the Wolf,” where orchestral instruments vividly depict this fun story of a boy capturing a wolf. We welcome back Brian Hagar-McKee as our narrator and master of ceremonies.

The WSO invites you and your family to enjoy this music with them. To make sure everybody can access this concert, the WSO offers a pay-what-you-can-system. You select the price you would like to pay for your tickets. $30 per ticket recommended.

Tickets are available online, or at the door the day of the concert.



MassBay Community College is located at 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills, just off Rt. 9 East. Parking is both plentiful and free. Please join us at our reception after the concert. We are excited to have you join us as we explore the wonderful world of classical music together!

The Wellesley Symphony is supported in part by generous grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Wellesley Local Cultural Council.