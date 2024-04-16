Come work in Wellesley—the town needs an assistant library director, a high school physics teacher; and more

A good place to work is hard to find. If you’re looking for employment in a beautiful suburb close to Boston, consider Wellesley.

The Town of Wellesley is seeking candidates for 15 part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions across multiple departments. The town is currently seeking hard-working individuals for the custodial staff team to help with deep-cleaning the schools over the summer; an assistant library director; and electrical engineering professionals.

The Wellesley public schools system has a job board separate from the town’s listings, which currently describes 40 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. Openings in the school department include a chorus accompanist at the middle school; a high school physics teacher; and a substitute school nurse.