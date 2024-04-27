Get your tickets to Rotary Club’s annual “Taste of Wellesley” fundraiser, May 22

The Rotary Club of Wellesley will hold its eighth “Taste of Wellesley” annual fundraiser on Wednesday, May 22, 6:30p-9pm, at the Wellesley Country Club. The event will feature a wide variety of signature dishes from Wellesley’s fine restaurants, cafes, and caterers, along with live music and auction items that are locally sourced.

300 tickets are available at $100 each. Get your tickets here. If the event is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door. For those wishing to purchase tickets in person, please visit the Courtesy desk at Wellesley Roche Bros located at Linden Square, and The Windsor Press, located at 365 Washington Street.

All of us are experiencing significantly higher costs for food. For the 400+ low-income families and seniors living in our community, food insecurity has become a much bigger issue. The students at MassBay Community College, and our homeless veterans, are also grappling with food insecurity. The proceeds raised from Taste of Wellesley 2024 will provide meals for our low-income residents, and provide direct support to MassBay students and organizations that support homeless veterans. Rotary volunteers will be distributing the meals prepared by our local restaurants and serving meals for the veterans.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The mission of the Rotary Club of Wellesley is to serve others with a focus on strengthening our community in the areas of health, education and sustainable living. Consider becoming a Rotarian in 2024!