Grove/Benvenue Intersection topic of Wellesley Traffic Committee (April 4, 6pm)

Find out about the latest plans to address safety concerns at the intersection of Grave Street and Benvenue Street in Wellesley when the town’s Traffic Committee hosts a public meeting on April 4, 6pm online. An in-person meeting was held earlier this week.

As we reported earlier this year, residents have raised concerns about crashes and near-misses at this intersection.

Possible safety measures that could be employed: Installing speed feedback signs on Grove Street, and if they don’t work, 4-way stop signs.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81471931790?pwd=amlNc0dsSHAza2hBQ1c3QTFYemVkdz09

Meeting ID: 814 7193 1790

Passcode: 130645

Crash at Benvenue & Grove
Crash in January at Benvenue & Grove (photo via RW)
