Cars crash at Grove & Benvenue in Wellesley, no injuries reported

Swellesley reader RW shared photos from a 3-vehicle collision at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue St in Wellesley from just before 1pm.

I’d actually been through the intersection myself a couple of hours earlier, so had fresh in my mind the challenge of looking for oncoming traffic from Grove when heading west across the busy street from Benvenue.

According to the Wellesley Police, 1 of the motorists had stopped at the stop sign on Benvenue and then proceeded and did not see the vehicle traveling on Grove. Vehicles then collided. No injuries were reported.

January looks to be a rather average month for collisions in Wellesley based on crashes reported by the police in recent years. Last January, 41 crashes were reported—more crashes were reported in 7 other months.

