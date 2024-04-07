Learn from the gardeners of Wellesley Community Gardens

Learn to grow food from gardeners at Wellesley’s Community Gardens on Sunday, April 21 from 1-3pm at the Community Gardens on Weston Road. The program—co-sponsored by Sustainable Wellesley, Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, and Wellesley’s Natural Resources Commission—will cover site selection, crop suggestions, growing tips, and more.

Longtime gardener John Spencer will launch the event with tips on how to start a garden. Michael Tobin—a-15 year Weston Road Community Gardener whose specialty is growing enough garlic to last his family and friends through the entire year, plus use the seed for the next year’s crop—will talk about techniques for minimizing maintenance. Then, Lisa Moore—Environmental Education, Outreach and Compliance Coordinator for the Wellesley Natural Resources Commission— will offer an opportunity for the community to dip their toes into gardening. Side conversations may include pruning and growing flowers.

This in-person event is open to anyone interested in starting a garden, including those who already have plots. All attendees will be gifted strawberry starter plants.

Registration for the event has opened.

Rain date is April 28.

