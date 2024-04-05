Letter to the editor: the benefits of cheap and accessible public transportation 

Editor’s note: Wellesley Middle School Social Studies students as part of a Civics Action Projects has this week taken over The Swellesley Report‘s letters-to-the-editor page. The students are well-versed in their topics, have carefully researched all angles, and are ready to present their opinions to the community. Thank you to the WMS Social Studies teachers for organizing this community-based project.

To the editor:

Currently not many people know about cheap and accessible transportation like Catch Connect, which is part of the MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) company. The MWRTA is a transportation service that’s not only in Wellesley, but also provides service to other towns like Framingham and Natick. Catch Connect takes you anywhere in Wellesley. There are many stops outside of Wellesley including Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Woodland and Waban MBTA Stations, Natick Community Center, Volante Farms in Needham, and Trader Joe’s in Needham.

Catch Connect works like Uber and Lyft except it is inexpensive and just as accessible. All vehicles that are part of the Catch Connect are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. Catch Connect runs 6:45am-6:45pm, Monday-Friday, in Wellesley. In Wellesley it currently doesn’t run on Saturdays or Sundays. The average wait time is anywhere from 10-30 min. Catch Connect does observe major holidays like New Year’s Day, Patriots Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas day. There is a fixed price: adults pay $1.50, students (under 18) pay $1, and seniors pay $0.75. Children under the age of 6 ride for free, and veterans also ride for free. Riders are limited to four shopping bags, or they can bring three bags of luggage which can’t be over 40 lbs. each.

To order a ride you have to have the MWRTA Catch App. On the app you can see the estimated pick up time and see where your driver is on the map. You can also call to book a ride. After logging into their Catch App, you can see the “fares” tab, which is where you can connect your credit or debit card to your account and add money. If you need help, call (508) 283-5083. For more information about the Catch Connect email info@mwrta.com or call (508) 283-5083.

Annabel Chen and Suri Razzaghi

Wellesley Middle School students