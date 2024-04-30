Wellesley School Committee seeks applications for interim member by May 14

The Wellesley School Committee is seeking applications for an interim member to replace Catherine Mirick, who is resigning at the end of May because her family is relocating.

The interim member would serve in this volunteer role until the next town election in March, and then last year of Mirick’s term would be up for grabs on the ballot.

Interested candidates for the interim position are invited to apply by sending their resume and a brief statement of interest to School_Committee@wellesleyps.org by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Applicants must be a registered voter in Wellesley. Questions about the position can also be sent to that email address.

The Committee anticipates interviewing applicants during a special meeting on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m., which will be available for the public to watch live. Each candidate will have three minutes to share their interest in the role. The Committee plans to recommend a candidate that evening and submit the applicant’s name and information to the Select Board. The two boards are scheduled to hold a joint meeting to approve the appointment on Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The School Committee is a 5-member legislative body of residents who serve three-year terms. The Committee’s responsibilities include developing and managing school policies, overseeing budget and facilities, hiring and reviewing the superintendent of schools, and serving as an advocate for students and the school district.