Tree baggers needed in Wellesley on April 16

Every year, the Rotary Club of Wellesley purchases and bags 500 tree saplings for distribution to Wellesley fourth graders. Susy Jordon, Wellesley Town Horticultural technician, usually hands out the bagged saplings to the students for planting. She also teaches a lesson on Arbor Day conservation while handing out the trees. This year, the team is bagging 500 White Spruce trees, which make nice evergreens.

If interested, register to join the crew at the Wellesley Department of Public Works, 20 Municipal Way.