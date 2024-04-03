The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Tree baggers needed in Wellesley on April 16

by Leave a Comment

Every year, the Rotary Club of Wellesley purchases and bags 500 tree saplings for distribution to Wellesley fourth graders.  Susy Jordon, Wellesley Town Horticultural technician, usually hands out the bagged saplings to the students for planting. She also teaches a lesson on Arbor Day conservation while handing out the trees. This year, the team is bagging 500 White Spruce trees, which make nice evergreens.

If interested, register to join the crew at the Wellesley Department of Public Works, 20 Municipal Way.

Wellesley Rotary Club, trees for Arbor Day
Wellesley Rotary Club tree bagging and distribution event

swellesley green ad

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details ad
Wellesley Hills Junior Womens Club, Kitchen and Home

 