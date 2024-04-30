Wellesley arts roundup—Wellesley Theatre Project presents “Finding Nemo, Jr.,”; artist visit at WFL; outdoor art events; last chance to visit Davis Museum before summer

Wellesley Theatre Project to perform Disney’s Finding Nemo, Jr. May 3-5

Join Nemo, Marlin and Dory in the ocean for Disney’s Finding Nemo, Jr., presented by the Wellesley Theatre Project on May 3rd at 5pm & 8pm and May 4th & 5th at 2pm & 6pm at the Sorenson Center for the Arts at Babson College (19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley).

Tickets are priced $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

The show features two talented casts, composed of 54 students between the ages of nine and sixteen. Cast members reside in Wellesley as well as other communities including Natick, Needham, Newton, Holliston and Westwood. The production staff includes: Hannah Shihdanian, Director & Choreographer; Rose Mooney, Music Director; Alexa Brooke Lambert, Stage Manager; Ben Rush, Scenic & Lighting Designer; Bethany Mullins, Costume Designer; and Noah Barnes, Prop Designer. Nickelodeon’s

Wellesley Theatre Project is an arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps.

An evening with Nancy Colella, May 7

ARTIST: Nancy Colella

DATE: May 7

TIME: 6:45pm-8:15pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St., Wellesley

ABOUT THE ARTIST: A full-time artist for 30 years, Nancy will share some of the lessons she has learned, the characters she’s met and how making art has changed her outlook and the direction of her life. She will also share highlights of her popular Modern Painting class, designed for experienced painters working in any medium who want to explore ways to create more modern, bold, and expressive paintings. There will be a short question-and-answer period after the presentation.

COST: Free, and open to the public

PRESENTED BY: The Wellesley Society of Artists, in partnership with the Wellesley Free Library

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend to include artsy events

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend is coming up. The event will be held May 18-19. There are dozens of event going on through town. Here are the arts-related events. You can see the entire Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend schedule here.

EVENT: Saturday, May 18-Sunday, MAY 19—“Paint the Town–Plein Air Painting Events”—Wellesley Society of Artists and Page Waterman Gallery

LOCATION: various locations throughout the weekend.

EVENT: Saturday, May 18, noon-2pm–“Art in the Park”–Wellesley Community Art Project & Art Wellesley

LOCATION: Simons Park (corner of Washington and Brook Streets, left of Main Library)

Wellesley College, Davis Museum—Lorraine O’Grady exhibit on display through June 2

Last call to take a spin through the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, where the Lorraine O’Grady (Wellesley College, Class of 1955) special exhibit is on view through June 2. The Davis says this is “the first retrospective of an artist who has been a critical voice in performance, conceptual, and feminist art for more than four decades.”

The Davis will close for the summer on June 3 a

More about Lorraine O’Grady here.