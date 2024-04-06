The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley public school students getting in on Boston Marathon action

by Leave a Comment

The Boston Marathon is about a lot more than the big race on Monday these days. An exciting event held in Copley Square in Boston on April 13, the Saturday before the Marathon, is the B.A.A. Invitational Mile features races for students who live in towns along the marathon route as well as events for professional runners. More kids get involved via the B.A.A. Relay Challenge.

Here’s the list of Wellesley students slated to compete in the B.A.A. Scholastic Mile and B.A.A. Middle School 1K:

B.A.A. Scholastic Mile (High School)

Boys

  • Eli Merritt
  • Max Hoffman

Girls

  • Bridget Reidy
  • Reilly Gareay

B.A.A. Middle School 1K

Boys

  • William Carroll
  • Cameron Barry

Girls

  • Maddie Tuxbury
  • Casey Besnahan
BAA Scholastic Mile, wellesley runners
A past high school BAA Scholastic Mile race in Boston (Photo via Langdon Andrews)

 

More on the 2024 Boston Marathon, including Wellesley’s official entrants and charity runner mini-profiles.

Feel free to share your Boston Marathon-related photos and stories with us: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details ad
Wellesley Hills Junior Womens Club, Kitchen and Home

 