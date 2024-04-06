Wellesley public school students getting in on Boston Marathon action

The Boston Marathon is about a lot more than the big race on Monday these days. An exciting event held in Copley Square in Boston on April 13, the Saturday before the Marathon, is the B.A.A. Invitational Mile features races for students who live in towns along the marathon route as well as events for professional runners. More kids get involved via the B.A.A. Relay Challenge.

Here’s the list of Wellesley students slated to compete in the B.A.A. Scholastic Mile and B.A.A. Middle School 1K:

B.A.A. Scholastic Mile (High School)

Boys

Eli Merritt

Max Hoffman

Girls

Bridget Reidy

Reilly Gareay

B.A.A. Middle School 1K

Boys

William Carroll

Cameron Barry

Girls

Maddie Tuxbury

Casey Besnahan

