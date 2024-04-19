The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for March 11-22, 2024

by Leave a Comment

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Hattabaugh, Rose & Hattabaugh, CraigLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 20603/22/2024$2,225,000
Gaffin, Bradley C & Gaffin, Laurel WMulder, Susan R153 Lowell Rd03/22/2024$2,525,000
Rachamadugu, Arvind & Destphalle, Elizabeth FWaller, Walter & Waller, Sarah14 Audubon Rd03/20/2024$1,649,000
Haven Development LLCColby, Drew W & Colby, Carol A206 Bristol Rd03/18/2024$1,750,000
Alice Marriott Hales RET & Hale, Alice MFahey, Richard J & Fahey, Rosemary L35 Albion Rd03/15/2024$3,500,000
Calloway, Graeme & Ayers, LaurenSullivan 3rd, James F & Sullivan, Mollie N17 Oakland St03/15/2024$1,620,000
Pang, Bo & Qu, MengqiGezgin, Tevfik E & Chen, Xiran35 Pinewood Rd03/15/2024$1,980,000
Dawn C Donovan RET & Donovan, Dawn CLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 20803/13/2024$3,200,000
Sun, Lin & Wang, Xiaofeng22 Bradley Ave LLC22 Bradley Ave03/12/2024$3,150,000
House, Matthew R & House, Angela MDipirro, Margaret A14 Ivy Rd03/11/2024$1,353,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

