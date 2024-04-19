Wellesley residential property sales for March 11-22, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Hattabaugh, Rose & Hattabaugh, Craig
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 206
|03/22/2024
|$2,225,000
|Gaffin, Bradley C & Gaffin, Laurel W
|Mulder, Susan R
|153 Lowell Rd
|03/22/2024
|$2,525,000
|Rachamadugu, Arvind & Destphalle, Elizabeth F
|Waller, Walter & Waller, Sarah
|14 Audubon Rd
|03/20/2024
|$1,649,000
|Haven Development LLC
|Colby, Drew W & Colby, Carol A
|206 Bristol Rd
|03/18/2024
|$1,750,000
|Alice Marriott Hales RET & Hale, Alice M
|Fahey, Richard J & Fahey, Rosemary L
|35 Albion Rd
|03/15/2024
|$3,500,000
|Calloway, Graeme & Ayers, Lauren
|Sullivan 3rd, James F & Sullivan, Mollie N
|17 Oakland St
|03/15/2024
|$1,620,000
|Pang, Bo & Qu, Mengqi
|Gezgin, Tevfik E & Chen, Xiran
|35 Pinewood Rd
|03/15/2024
|$1,980,000
|Dawn C Donovan RET & Donovan, Dawn C
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 208
|03/13/2024
|$3,200,000
|Sun, Lin & Wang, Xiaofeng
|22 Bradley Ave LLC
|22 Bradley Ave
|03/12/2024
|$3,150,000
|House, Matthew R & House, Angela M
|Dipirro, Margaret A
|14 Ivy Rd
|03/11/2024
|$1,353,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
