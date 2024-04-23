With senior living facility plan dashed, 200 Pond Rd. property back on market

200 Pond Rd., the property at the center of a proposed assisted living and memory care facility on the Wellesley/Natick line that was stymied by a lack of zoning approvals, is now on the market.

A “For Sale” sign is posted at the bottom of the driveway, which is located in Wellesley—the mansion at the top of the driveway is located on Natick land (the addresses 0 Dorset Lane and 0 E. Central St were used in town filings). The property features a 10,000 sq. ft. residence with endless bedrooms and bathrooms, and real estate sites show the property valued at $7.8M. We weren’t actually seeing the property listed yet on the website for the real estate firm shown on the sign.

When it appeared that proponents of an assisted living and memory care facility might not get approved for that, there had been talk of the land possibly being developed for multiple homes instead.

The proponents for the senior living project said its proposal would address a need for assisted living and memory care housing in one of the only viable locations in the area, while conserving precious land around it. Opponents aired environmental, traffic, and strategic housing concerns, and dotted the scenic road with dozens of signs arguing against the proposal. In the end, the proponent was challenged to get approval from Natick or Wellesley, as each wanted the other to go first on any zoning changes.