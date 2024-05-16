Volunteers needed for Dressing of the Graves in Wellesley

The Veterans Services department is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on Veteran graves in Wellesley in preparation for Memorial Day.

The annual Dressing of the Graves event recognizes the bravery and sacrifice of departed individuals who served our country.

Dressing of the Graves will take place Monday, May 20, 4pm-7pm, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook Street. Volunteers should meet at the flag pole. Supplies are provided by the West Suburban Veterans District.

Graves & Ceremonial Officer wanted

The Town of Wellesley has an immediate opening for a volunteer Graves & Ceremonial Officer. This individual must be a veteran and works in collaboration with the Wellesley Veterans Services Department and the Wellesley Celebrations Committee.

Specific duties include:

Placing American flags on veteran graves in our community and ensuring these graves are maintained.

Organizing, publicizing, and conducting annual ceremonies recognizing veterans in Wellesley including Dressing of the Graves in mid-May; Memorial Day Observances on May 30; Flag Day on June 14; and Veterans Day Breakfast and Observances on November 11.

This is a part-time volunteer position with a small stipend. Interested individuals should complete and submit the Town of Wellesley Volunteer Form or contact the Select Board Office at sel@wellesleyma.gov

“Lest We Forget” Memorial Day Observances

Wellesley will hold Memorial Day observances on Thursday, May 30, starting at 7pm, to honor those who lost their lives while defending their country. All community members, and especially veterans, are invited to attend.

This always moving service includes a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a rifle salute by the Wellesley Police Department, patriotic songs, and more.

7pm location: Woodlawn Cemetery

7:30pm location: Town War Memorial, in front of Town Hall, 525 Washington St.