Wellesley High sports: Girls golf wins conference title; Girls lacrosse finishing regular season strong

The latest Wellesley High School sports action:

 

Girls golf wins conference title

 

The WHS Girls Golf team won the Bay State Conference Championship on Monday.

Senior Captain Katie Ng led the way with a tournament best score of 36 for 9 holes. All four Wellesley golfers finished in the top 10 and were named Conference All-Stars.

The Raiders, 13-3 in regular season matches, head to the State Sectionals next Tuesday.

WHS girls golf
Katie Ng, Class of ’24, Captain and Individual Conference Champion
Denise Pan, Class of ’25, Captain and All-Star
Alika Lavu, Class of ’25, All-Star
Ruby Savarese, Class of ’27, All-Star (Photo courtesy of Susan Nock)

 

Girls lacrosse finishing regular season strong

 

The Wellesley High girls lacrosse team ran its record to 15-4 on Tuesday night with a 20-2 win over Framingham High on the Raiders’ home turf. Senior members of the team were honored with a path of chalk pump-up messages leading to the field.

Wellesley’s recent 10-8 win over Westwood High makes clear that the Raiders are a Division I title contender.

Wellesley finishes its regular season on Wednesday vs. Natick at home.

Wellesley vs Framingham girls lacrosse Wellesley vs Framingham girls lacrosse

 

Deland, Gibson’s Athlete of the Week profiles

