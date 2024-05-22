Wellesley High sports: Girls golf wins conference title; Girls lacrosse finishing regular season strong

The latest Wellesley High School sports action:
Girls golf wins conference title
The WHS Girls Golf team won the Bay State Conference Championship on Monday.
Senior Captain Katie Ng led the way with a tournament best score of 36 for 9 holes. All four Wellesley golfers finished in the top 10 and were named Conference All-Stars.
The Raiders, 13-3 in regular season matches, head to the State Sectionals next Tuesday.
Girls lacrosse finishing regular season strong
The Wellesley High girls lacrosse team ran its record to 15-4 on Tuesday night with a 20-2 win over Framingham High on the Raiders’ home turf. Senior members of the team were honored with a path of chalk pump-up messages leading to the field.
Wellesley’s recent 10-8 win over Westwood High makes clear that the Raiders are a Division I title contender.
Wellesley finishes its regular season on Wednesday vs. Natick at home.
