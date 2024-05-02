Wellesley POPS Senior Profile: Trombonist Alexia Fischer pushes to new musical heights

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS Senior Profiles we’ll be publishing.

Whether through her passion, perseverance, or infectious optimism, Wellesley High School’s Alexia (Alex) Fischer ’24 brings light and joy into any room. An avid trombone player, Fischer has never failed to push herself to new heights.

The first time Fischer played the trombone, she fell in love with its sound and has played ever since. But, playing the instrument and diving into the musical world has been as difficult as it is rewarding for Fischer.

“I’ve learned to persevere when things get tough and stick with things that I’m passionate about, regardless of what others may think,” she said.

“I’m a huge Doctor Who fan, and I also love the 11th Doctor’s Theme, “I’m The Doctor,” which I suggested that we play in Wind Ensemble and Mr. Scott has taken that up,” Fischer said.

Fischer moved to the U.S. from the U.K. before her sophomore year of high school. During and after the transition, she had to adjust to the differences in the high school’s band, such as performing at school assemblies. In the U.K., Fischer attended an all-girls British preparatory school which lacked robust extracurricular band activities.. On the flip side, she immersed herself in the high school’s Concert Band, Pep Band, town parades, and other local events when she came to Wellesley High.

“[The high school band] was such a huge change,” Fischer said. “When I first moved, I almost dropped out of band because I was shocked at how intense it was.”

However, Steven Scott, the high school’s band teacher, persuaded her to stay. Scott has been a constant, supportive mentor and teacher since her move.

“Alexia Fischer is an outstanding musician and trombone player in the high school’s Wind Ensemble,” said Scott. “Her strong musicianship and teamwork helps make the trombone section perform with confidence as part of the unified whole of the Ensemble.”

Though Fischer began participating in Concert Band, the non-audition program, she was asked to join the Wind Ensemble junior year by Scott, without needing to audition.

“It was a bit nerve wracking because I [had] that feeling that maybe I’m not meant to be here because I didn’t put in the work, but I did,” said Fischer.

In fact, Fischer re-auditioned for the Wind Ensemble going into senior year, since that is a requirement of the Ensemble, and was successfully re-accepted. Now, the Wind Ensemble program gives Fischer the chance to perform and compete at various music festivals and competitions such as MICCA, the Massachusetts Instrumental Choral and Conductors Association.

Even more impressive is Fischer’s accomplishment in building her presence and leadership in Wind Ensemble, now as a senior intensive.

“My main goal this year is to promote the celebration of our achievements as a band, whether through meeting after major performances at Truly’s, or creating a MICCA spirit week,” she said.

Throughout her time playing the trombone, Fischer has learned to persevere even when it comes to more meticulous and challenging learning curves. Reading sheet music, for example, and getting rhythms correct have been skills that Fischer works on perfecting.

“Even seven or eight years later, I’m still having to learn new skills,” she said.

Despite these struggles, Fischer has been able to bring her love for trombone into other facets of her musical life. Encouraged by a close friend, Fischer joined the choral class, Overtones, at the high school. Bitten by the music bug, she auditioned and was accepted into the InChordination Acapella group at the high school this year, and has since been experimenting with singing in the treble clef, rather than the bass clef that is used to play the trombone. Even in the short amount of time she’s been in the group, she’s made considerable progress.

“I knew she was a wonderful trombone player being in Wind Ensemble and all of that, but she’s become much more confident in her vocal abilities, and also her ability to read treble clef which you don’t as a trombone player,” said Louisa Rossano ’24.

The dedication Fischer has for music is equally as tangible in her role in InChordination. She brings focus, compassion, and enthusiasm to every performance and practice.

“She’s very focused and genuinely loves what she’s doing,” said Rossano. “She’s always ready to help you with anything, and is always there to lend a listening ear if anyone has a problem and to give them advice.”

In a stressful yet incredibly rewarding environment as acapella, Fischer spreads her optimism and work ethic.

“Performing with your friend on stage is never a bad thing, but performing with Alexia is just so wonderful,” Rossano said.

Fischer’s presence in acapella and band has been just as exciting and fulfilling to her, as it is to those who work with her. Being in a community of like-minded individuals, all moved by their love for music only fuels Fischer’s consistent joy.

“At the end of the day, that’s what means the most to me, that there are people who I’m able to share that passion with and we can grow together as musicians,” she said.

Article written by WHS Bradford Editor-in-Chief Paige Ablon ’24 and Staff Writer Caroline Hammel ’24.