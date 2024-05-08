Wellesley Public Schools announces last day of school year

Wellesley Public Schools will wind up its academic year with half day on Thursday, June 13, Supt. Dr. David Lussier said during Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting. Staff will wrap up on June 14. The usual Wednesday half day for elementary school students will be a full day on June 12.

High School graduation is slated for Friday, June 7.

The end of this school year marks the end of Upham Elementary School’s run, and over at Hardy Elementary School things will get cleared out quickly to make way for the demolition of that building in preparation for the new Hardy school to open in the new school year, which starts on Aug. 28.