Wellesley residents get up to speed on fire extinguishers

A dozen residents earlier this month took the town’s annual free course on how to use a fire extinguisher run by Wellesley Fire Department Lt. Paul Delaney and team, and supported by the town’s Health Department.

Lt. Delaney relayed these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Use a portable fire extinguisher when the fire is confined to a small area, such as a wastebasket, and is not growing; everyone has exited the building; the fire department has been called or is being called; and the room is not filled with smoke.

To operate a fire extinguisher, remember the word PASS:

P ull the pin. Hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you, and release the locking mechanism. A im low. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire. S queeze the lever slowly and evenly. S weep the nozzle from side-to-side.

