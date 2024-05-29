Wellesley sports: Girls track & field, golf power through post-season; Freshman Gopen reaches state tennis final

It’s been a big week for Wellesley High School’s female athletes:

Girls track & field three-peats in D2 state title

The Wellesley High School girls track & field team won its third straight Division 2 state title over the weekend, outdistancing the next closest teams by almost 20 points. Big performances included those by sophomore Kayla Bohlin, who won the 800-meter run, plus helped her team to two relay victories. Charlotte Tuxbury won the 1-mile (meet record) and 2-mile races, plus was part of the winning 4×800 relay unit. Annie Comella dominated in the shorter races.

Congratulations to the Girls Track Team winning the D2 State Championship pic.twitter.com/RgElrERcjk — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) May 26, 2024

Girls golf keeps rolling

Fresh off its Bay State Conference victory, the Wellesley High girls golf team won sectionals, too, and now look for a state title. Last year, the Raiders finished second at states.

Congratulations to the Girls Golf Team winning the MIAA Sectional Championship. pic.twitter.com/PnVCMxe1Qi — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) May 28, 2024

Freshman Gopen reaches state tennis final

Wellesley High 9th grader Bella Gopen, who plays No. 1 singles for the Raiders, this past weekend reached the finals of the state’s first USTA individual tennis tournament, which started with a field of 64 players. Lexington High junior Kyra McCandless, a friend of Gopen’s who practices with her, won the match and title 6-4, 6-0 after coming from behind in the opening set.

Gopen’s rise on the local tennis scene has been no secret. She won the 2023 USTA girls’ 14-and-under winter sectional, and was runner-up in the 2024 16-and-under event.

This summer Gopen will head to the prestigious National L1’s for girls 16 under under.

Fellow Raiders 9th grader Kimberly Tai also reached the round of 16 at the USTA state individual tennis tournament.

See something? Send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com