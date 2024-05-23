Wellesley Symphony Orchestra to perform benefit concert

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will perform a spectacular benefit concert, “Colors of Culture,” on Wednesday, May 29, 6pm at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street.

Get tickets here.

“Colors of Culture,” led by WSO Director Mark Latham, will feature music from around the world and include captivating performances by the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra and special guests, the Fireside Barbershop Quartet. The concert repertoire will span various cultures and genres, showcasing the universal language of music.

Audiences can anticipate a diverse program, including Johann Strauss’s Overture to Die Fledermaus, Florence Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes,” and Gabriela Ortiz’s evocative composition “Kauyumari,” inspired by Mexican folklore. The Fireside Barbershop Quartet will charm listeners with their vocal harmonies, adding a unique flair to the concert experience.

Following intermission, the program will continue with the second movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s iconic 7th Symphony, Manuel de Falla’s spirited “Spanish Dance,” and selections from Georges Bize’s beloved opera, “Carmen.”

Proceeds from the benefit concert will support MassBay and the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra. Attendees are invited to enjoy a reception following the performance, where they can mingle with fellow music enthusiasts and artists.

