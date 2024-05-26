Wellesley town government meetings for the week of May 27, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of May 27, 2024:

School Committee (May 28, 6:30pm, online)

WHS Assessments Report; PreSchool Task Force Update; Enrollment Update

Board of Assessors (May 29, 10am, 888 Worcester St.)

Executive Session: Review FY2024 Abatement Applications for overvaluation – Discussions to be held in Executive Session under Purpose 7 and allowed under MGL c. 59 §60

Select Board Policy Subcommittee (May 30, 3pm, 888 Worcester St.)

Morses Pond Beach Advisory Committee (May 31, 10am, Morses Pond Beach)

Vote MOPOBAC officers; Morses Pond Beach site visit with Weston & Sampson/Maryann Thompson Architects

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing