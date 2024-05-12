Wellesley Trails Committee leading May 18 guided walk of Waban Arches & Guernsey Sanctuary

For Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, join the Wellesley Trails Committee for a free guided walk along the Charles River to the historic Waban Arches built in 1876 for the Sudbury Aqueduct and view the Charles River from the top of the 50-foot arches.

Also walk the Guernsey Sanctuary to Sabrina Lake, the 1870’s site of an amusement park.

Meet at the Guernsey parking area. Directions: Take Dover Road from Washington Street and follow for 0.7 mile. Turn right onto Livingston Road, which becomes Winding River Road, and follow for 0.9 mile. Small parking area is on your left at the trail map house. For other cars, please park on the opposite side of Winding River Road from the parking area.

Walks take about an hour. Please wear sturdy footwear.

Walks and events take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.