Most popular Wellesley dog names & breeds in 2024

Wellesley dog owners continue to be over the moon for dogs called Luna, the most common name for registered dogs in town. Labrador retrievers remain the most popular breed, though perhaps not surprisingly in our gold-plated town, golden retrievers and golden doodles are right on labs’ tails.

doe dogs
Rescue pups Luna (front) and Tybee.

This is the latest data from the Wellesley Town Clerk’s office. All dogs over 6 months old residing in Wellesley must be licensed. New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31, and must be renewed annually to avoid a fine.

According to the data, there are 40 Lunas in town. Among them is a 13-year-old rescue pup of unknown breed.  “Not sure what breed she is except 100% sweetie,” says Maria Doe, who also has a 3-year-old pandemic pup named Tybee who traveled from Tennessee to get to Wellesley by way of a shelter. “They love hiking all the beautiful trails Wellesley has to offer with all their doggy friends,” Doe says.

Change a couple of letters in Luna, and you have the second-most popular name in Lucy. There are 34 of them.

Daisy, Teddy, Charlie, Coco—and variations on those names—account for the next most popular names, with between 29 and 33 of each.

Cooper, Millie, Bella, and Bailey round out the Top 10.

One-of-a-kind names include Boston and Boomerang, as well as Chewbacca and Czarny. No one appears to have named their dog either Wellesley or Swellesley (don’t look at us, we’re pup-less).

We ran across Maverick, a Bernese mountain dog born at the end of 2023, during the Boston Marathon in April. Elizabeth Lazaro tells us their four children had a long list of possible names for the pup, but that Maverick was the only one they could agree on. Surprisingly, there is another Bernese in town with the same name, she says. (Overall, three dogs named Maverick are licensed in town.)

“We have fostered for the Animal Rescue League for 20 years and have had over 50 puppies/dogs as well as our own Cocker Spaniel for 10 years,” Lazaro says.

Maverick, not a foster dog, weighed just 8 pounds when the family got him, but he’s now up to 60. “BMD tend to ‘talk’ to their owners—and Maverick is true to that aspect of the breed—he spends his first 10 minutes in the morning hugging us and talking before even going out to potty,” Lazaro says.

 

Maverick Bernese
We ran across Maverick, a Bernese mountain dog, who was just a few months old during the Boston Marathon in April—too young for a license.

 

Labs continue to rule

 

There are 100-plus more labrador retrievers than any other breed in Wellesley, with 417 of them licensed overall.

But Wellesley has quite a variety of pooches, with at least a dozen of more than 50 breeds in town—that includes 158 identified as “mixed breed.”

Among the unusual breeds is cobberdog. Heidi, a newcomer to town at just 8 months old, is on the path to becoming a service dog, says Tere Ramos.

A fun fact about Heidi: She “is the happiest dog ever—to her, a stranger is just a friend she hasn’t met,” Ramos says.

heidi cobberdog
Heidi, an 8-month-old cobberdog

 

One-of-a-kind breeds in Wellesley include bloodhound and Irish wolfhound as well as Transylvanian and saluki.

More doggie data below….

Please support your local news source

 

Wellesley dog names in 2024

RankNameCount
1Luna40
2Lucy34
3Daisy/Daizy33
4Teddy/Teddie/Tedy33
5Charlie/Charli/Charlee/Charley/Charly30
6Coco/Cocoa29
7Cooper29
8Millie/Milly28
9Bella27
10Bailey26
11Bear24
12Lily/Lilly/Lili/Lilli24
13Lola24
14Riley23
15Tucker23
16Piper22
17Rosie/Rosey22
18Milo21
19Winnie/Winni21
20Ollie/Olly20
21Sadie20
22Stella20
Gracie19
Moose19
Rocky19
Scout19
Toby/Tobi/Tobey19
Buddy18
Oliver16
Chloe15
Gus15
Lulu15
Max15
Winston15
Ellie14
Hazel14
Leo14
Maggie14
Roxy/Roxie/Roxi14
Brady13
Harley/Harlee13
Archie12
Bentley12
Bo12
Finn12
Jack12
Penny12
Zoey12
Finley11
Harry11
Henry11
Kona11
Otis11
Pepper11
Baxter10
Ginger10
Izzie/Izzy10
Louie10
Ozzie/Ozzy10
Phoebe10
Pippa10
Poppy10
Ziggy10
Beau9
Callie9
Clover9
Jasper9
Oscar9
Zoe9
Bruno8
Cody8
George8
Layla8
Loki8
Lucky8
Molly8
Ben/Benji/Bennie/Benny7
Duke7
Finnagen/Finnagan7
Georgia7
Izzy7
Mabel7
Maisy7
Maple7
Nala7
Ruby7
Sophie7
Wilson7
Abby/Abbey6
Annie6
Barkley6
Belle6
Birdie6
Boomer6
Buster6
Cosmo6
Honey6
Hudson6
Ivy6
Jackson6
Jake6
Louis6
Maisie6
Maya6
Olive6
Parker6
Ryder6
Sandy6
Theo6
Tilly6
Willow6
Apollo5
Brody5
Chewie5
Frankie5
Magic5
Moby5
Monty5
Murphy5
Norman5
Otto5
Rocco5
Rudy5
Sam5
STANLEY5
Violet5
Watson5
Wrigley5
Addie4
Auggie/Augie4
Baker4
Bean4
Blue4
Bodhi4
Bowie4
Brownie4
Casey4
Charlotte4
Chip4
Cleo4
Dexter4
Emmy4
Fenway4
Freddie4
Gigi4
Happy4
Hobbes4
Jasmine4
Kobe4
Lacey4
Leia4
Mac4
Maisey4
Marty4
Mookie4
Oakley4
Peanut4
Polly4
Roo4
Rory4
Roscoe4
Rufus4
Sally4
Sampson4
Seamus4
Skylar4
Stormy4
Sunny4
Tommy4
Wally4
Whiskey4
Zeke4
Ace3
Alfie3
Annabelle3
Arlo3
Bandit3
Betty3
Billie/Billy3
Biscuit3
Bode3
Bodie3
Bruin3
Bubba3
Carly3
Carson3
Cassie3
Chili3
Cinnamon3
Cisco3
Cosette3
Cricket3
Dakota3
Daphne3
Darby3
Domino3
Duncan3
Eddie3
Ella3
Felix3
Gabby3
Gronk3
Heidi3
Hunter3
JAx3
Jessie3
Josie3
Juniper3
Juno3
Kaiser3
Keeley3
kipper3
Larry3
Leon3
Lila3
Lincoln3
Lyra3
Maverick3
Mocha3
Mochi3
Moxie3
Nellie3
Obi3
Oreo3
Pickles3
Pippi3
Quincy3
Ranger3
Remy3
REX3
Ringo3
River3
Romeo3
Rookie3
Sage3
Sailor3
Scooter3
Sebastian3
Skipper3
Spirit3
Sully3
Sydney3
Tank3
Tessie3
Theodore3
Tigger3
Titus3
Wallace3
Willy3
Yoshi3
Allie2
Amber2
Angus2
Annika2
Argo2
Ari2
Arthur2
Asher2
ASPEN2
Atlas2
Audrey2
Axel2
Bauer2
Bergie2
Bernie/Berny2
Bianca2
Bing2
Bogart2
Bogey2
Boots2
Bree2
Brewster2
Bronco2
Brutus2
Buck2
Buzz2
Calvin2
Cash2
Chappy2
Chase2
Cheerio2
Chewy2
Clara2
Cookie2
Copper2
Coulson2
Crosby2
Dash2
Dempsey2
Doc2
Dolly2
Dory2
Dublin2
Duffy2
Dunkin2
Eli2
Emma2
Enzo2
Eva2
Farley2
Fergus2
Fern2
Fitz2
Fletcher2
Frank2
Fred2
Freya2
Gavi2
Gilbert2
Giselle2
Greta2
Guinness2
Gunnar2
Haku2
Hank2
Harper2
Harper2
Hartley2
Hinckley2
Hope2
Huey2
Hugo2
Hutch2
Indie/Indy2
Java2
Joey2
June2
Kaya2
Kiley2
Kipling2
Kira2
Kya2
Lemon2
Lexi2
Libby2
Lightning2
Linus2
Logan2
Lula2
LuLu2
MacKenzie2
Mario2
Marley2
Marvel2
Miles2
Miller2
Millie2
Milly2
Mimi2
Minnie2
Miso2
Mitzi2
Mo2
Mollie2
Mona2
Murray2
Nell2
Nova2
Nugget2
Odin2
Okie2
Olivia2
Oso2
Pablo2
Pasha2
Pearl2
Peggy2
Peppers2
Phoenix2
Pippin2
Posie2
Prince2
Puck2
Pudge2
Pumpkin2
Quinn2
Reese2
Reggie2
Reilly2
Remi2
Riggins2
Rooney2
Ruffles2
Sal2
Samantha2
Sammie2
Samson2
Sasha2
Scarlett2
Serena2
Seven2
Shelby2
Sherman2
Siena2
Simon2
Sonny2
Sparky2
Spartacus2
Spike2
Summer2
Sunny2
Tango2
Tashi2
Tate2
Taylor2
Telly2
Tiger2
Trooper2
Tuck2
Twinkle2
Tyler2
Waffles2
Walker2
Walter2
Wilbur2
Wilfred2
Willi2
Winna2
Woody2
Yoda2
Zeus2
Zuzu2
"Adventure Dog" Spark1
19 Kipling Road1
Aalya Chakravarthy1
Aanandi1
Abe1
Acadia1
Aggy1
Agnes1
Ajax1
Al Prichard1
Alaska1
Albert1
ALBIN1
Albus Dumbledore Bonin-Sanders1
Alexandra1
Alice1
Ally1
Aloura1
Alpaca1
Amora1
Amos1
Amy1
Andie1
Angie1
Angus (Gus)1
Annya1
Ares1
Ariana1
Arlow1
Arnold1
Artemis1
Artie1
ARYA1
Asha1
AshtonFinn1
Aslan1
Athena1
Atticus Finch1
August1
Aura1
Ava1
Avery1
Avi1
Avon1
Awa1
B1
Baby1
Bacon1
Badgley1
Bagel1
Bama1
Bamboo1
Banff1
Barclay1
Barley1
Barney1
Bartok1
Baxter Stepanian1
BB1
Beacon1
Beanie1
Beauty1
Beck Drama1
Bergeron1
Bertie1
Bettis1
Biggie Dalrymple1
Biko1
Bimba1
Bindi1
Bixby1
Blade1
Blaze1
Blazer1
Blueberry1
Bluey1
Bobbie1
Bobby1
Bocce1
Bogey Rex Bettencourt1
Bolt1
Bolt1
Bond1
Bonnie1
Boomerang1
Boone1
Boris1
Boston1
Bowen Steele1
Bowser1
Brandie1
Brandy Alexander1
Braveheart1
Brewer1
Brickley Lynch1
Bridget1
Bridget Turco1
Brie1
Brinna1
Brisket1
Brit1
Britney1
Brodie1
Bromley1
Bronny1
Brooklyn1
Brookstone Fleur de Belle Mer Noire1
Broski1
Bruce1
Bruna1
Brunswick1
Bubbles1
Buca1
Buckets1
Buckeye1
Bud1
Bumper1
Bunny1
Butter1
Butter Mann1
Butterscotch1
Buttons1
Byrnie Byrnes1
Cal1
Calhoun1
Cali1
Cap1
Cappuccino ("Cappy")1
Captain1
Captain Biscotti1
Caramello1
Carbon1
Carli1
Carlin1
Carlos1
Caroline1
Carter1
Casco Bae1
Casey1
Casino1
Casper1
Casper Moylan1
Cassidy1
Cassidy Dakota1
Castor1
Catie1
Cece1
Chacha1
Champ1
Chandler1
Chauncey1
Chelsea1
Chemsy Mediouni Bower1
Chesapeake General Occhialini1
Chester1
Chesterton1
Chestnut1
Chewbacca "Chewy"1
Chia1
Chief1
Chilli1
Chip Thunderbolt1
Chuck1
Chum1
Chunk1
Cinnamon Curran1
Circe1
Cisco Jackowitz1
CJ1
Clarabelle1
Cletus1
Cliffton1
Clive1
Coconut1
Coda1
Cojo1
Colby1
Colonel Sanders1
Comet1
Comet Sunflower1
Commodore Barnaby Puppypants Brummer Bolton II1
Conrad1
Copernicus Gramps D'Swanza1
Cora1
Cora1
Corbets1
Corki1
Cotton Joy Belmonte1
Cousteau1
Cowboy (formerly known Louie)1
Creedence1
Cruz1
Crystal1
Curly1
Czarny1
Dagny1
Dakota1
Dan1
Dani-Annie1
Danny1
Dany1
Darcy1
Daria1
Dasco1
Dash Kane1
Dasher1
Dashiell (Dash)1
Deke1
Dell1
Denali1
Denali Bluebell Moffatt1
Derby1
Desi1
Devon1
Dewey1
Diego1
Diesel1
Digby1
Dill Pickle1
Dillon1
Dior1
Dipper1
Ditto1
Dobby1
Doby1
Dodi1
Dolce1
Dolly Parton1
Dolly Pawton1
Donna1
Doodles1
Doolin1
Dora1
Dougie1
Dougie Jones1
Drift1
Drogon1
Duchess1
Dune1
Dunkin Donut1
Dusty1
Dutch1
Dylan1
Dylan1
Dyno1
Edith Piaf1
Effie-Anna1
Eko1
Eleanor1
Elif1
Elinor1
Elizabeth1
Eloise Stanley1
Elroy1
Elsa1
Elsie1
Elvis1
Ember1
Emerson1
Emme1
Emme Rose1
Ennis1
Ernie1
Ernie Oreo Hanson1
Esperanza Rose1
Evangeline Maid1
Everett1
Evie1
Fanta1
Faye1
Fe1
Fenton1
Fig1
Fin1
FizGig1
Fleming1
Flo1
Floofy1
Flora1
Flurry1
Fonzie1
Frances1
Francie1
Frank1
Franklin1
Freckles1
Fred Wiggles1
Freddy1
Freyja1
Friday's Remy Stephens (Remy)1
Frisbee1
Fritz1
Fritz1
Fritzy1
Frosty1
Fudge1
Fynn1
Gaby1
Gaffer1
Garbanzo1
Gear1
Gemma1
Genevieve (Gigi)1
Genny1
Geordie1
George Bailey1
Georgette1
Georgi1
Georgie1
Gia1
Gia DiGisi1
Gibson Dolan1
Gidget1
Ginger Ramaswamy1
Ginny1
Gio1
Giovanni1
Gisele1
Gizmo1
Gizmo Thor Haeberlein1
Goose1
Gordie1
Grady1
Graham1
Granger1
Grey1
Griff1
Griswold1
Grover1
Gruff1
Gryffindor1
Guiness1
Gumbo1
Gwen1
Hachi1
Haddie1
Hailey Althoff1
Halle1
Hallie1
Hamley1
Hanna1
Harlow1
Harper Beau1
Harpo1
Harris Kamalabama1
Haru1
Hattie Heller1
Hayley1
Helix1
HENLEY1
Henna1
Hermes1
Hero1
Hershey1
Hillie1
Hilo1
Hobie1
Holly1
Homer1
Hondo1
Hooper1
Horace1
Howard1
Howie1
Huck Fitzpatrick1
Huckleberry1
Igor1
India1
Ingrid1
Innie1
Iris1
Isabella1
Ivy Mae1
Ivy Sutphin1
Izzara1
Izzy Rotella1
Jabu1
Jackie1
Jacques1
Jada1
Jamie1
Jane1
Jaxon1
Jayda1
Jay-J1
Jazzie1
Jegna1
Jellie1
Jem1
Jerry1
Jesse1
Jester1
Jettie McDonough1
Jetty1
Jibboo1
Jimmy1
Jimmy1
Jisoo1
JJ1
Jo Jo1
Jocelyn1
Jody1
Joe1
Johnny1
Jolene1
Jones1
Jordy1
Josephine1
Joshua1
Jovie1
Joy1
Judge1
Juke1
Julian (Jules)1
Juliette1
Juneau1
Junior1
Kaadal1
Kady1
Kaedo1
Kai1
Kaia1
Kailee1
Kailey1
Kajsa (Sophia-Nera)1
Kali1
Kalos1
Kari1
Karley1
Karma1
Kasper1
Kassie1
Katie1
Katie Abagail1
Kaylee1
KC1
Keeper1
Keesha1
Keiko the Wonder Dog1
Keira1
Kelly1
Kelsie1
Kelso1
Kenny1
Kenobi1
Kenzie1
Keoki1
Kermit Friedenson1
Kexi1
Khloe1
Khuno Simon1
Kiki1
Kimberley Lynn1
Kimchi1
King1
Kingston1
Kirby1
Kito1
Kiwi1
Kiwi Kumar1
Klay1
KNOX1
Koda1
Kodi1
Kodiak1
Kodiak (Kodi) Giggie1
Kody1
Koko1
Kooper1
Kora1
Korra1
Kuma1
Kumar1
Kumi Choi1
Kylin1
Lacey Ellis1
Laddie1
Lady Bug1
Laila1
Lara1
Larkin1
Laurelei1
LEA1
Lego1
Leila1
Leilu1
Lele1
Lennox (rescue name was "Walker")1
Lenny1
Leroy1
Lester1
Levi1
Lexi Puopolo1
Lexie1
Lialia1
Liam1
Liesel1
Lil Dolly Parton1
Lilah1
Lima1
Lio1
Lissy1
Little Alma1
Livvy1
Lizzie1
llama1
Loius1
Lotti1
Lottie1
Louise1
LSE1
Lu1
Luca1
Luca Venti1
Lucea "Lulu"1
Lucky Ge1
Luka Lok1
Luke1
LuLu Sullivan1
Lupa1
Lupe1
Lyla1
MacDuff1
Macey1
Mack1
MacKenzie Blair Rose1
Maddie1
Maddox1
Madeline1
Madison1
Maeve1
Maggie1
Maggie Alexander1
Maggie Rose1
Maggie Segal1
Magnolia1
Magnus1
Maia1
Maier1
Maisie1
Maisie Lou Who1
Maisy1
Maizy1
Manfred1
Marcy1
Margaret Thatcher1
Marlo1
Mars1
Marshall1
Marshmallow1
Marta1
Martha1
Marty1
Mason1
Mason Gentner Bodnaruk1
Mather1
Mathey1
Matilda Culleton1
Matula "LUNA" Dube1
Max Fang1
MAXIE1
Maxwell1
Maya (adopted as "Daryl").1
Maybelline1
Maysie1
Mazie1
Mazzy1
McIovin "Lovey"1
McKinley1
Meadow1
Mei1
Mel1
Mellen1
Melly1
Melody1
Memphis1
Merlin1
Mesa1
Mia1
Midge Hadley1
Mika1
Miki1
Mila1
Mila Travis1
Mildred1
Miles Ehrhart1
Millie Bleu1
Millie Meli1
Milos1
Milou1
Minerva (goes by Minnie)1
Mini1
Minke1
MISCHKA1
Mishka1
Mishti1
Mister1
Misty1
Mithi1
Mogul1
Moji1
Momo1
Montgomery "Gummy"1
Morfasso1
Morgan1
Mortimer1
Morty1
Moshi1
MOSS C1
Mouse1
Mowgli1
Mox1
Mr Darcy1
Mr. Wilson1
Muddy1
Muffin1
Muggle1
Mungo1
Murphy DeLisle1
Mustang Sally1
Muzzie1
Myles1
Mylo1
Nacho Chip1
Nahla1
Nala Specht1
Nandi1
Nanny1
Napa1
Nash1
Nashoba1
Nate1
Nauset1
Necco1
Nellie Arroyo1
Nelly1
Neo1
Nessie1
Nevers1
Nicholas1
Nicki1
Nico1
Nicole1
Nicolo1
Nieves1
Nikki1
Nina1
Nini1
Nipsey1
Nitro1
Noah1
Nobie1
Nola1
Noodles1
Noor1
Nora1
Noreaster1
Norton1
Nova1
Nutmeg1
Nyx1
Oby1
Odie1
Oil Change Ollie1
Olaf1
Olive1
Oliver1
Oliver Johnson1
Oliver Unger1
Olivia Rose1
Olle1
Ono1
Onyx1
Ookie1
Opal1
Opi1
Opihi1
Opus1
Orange1
Orion1
Orlee1
Orly1
Orpheus1
Oscar1
Oshie1
Oskar1
Oski1
Oz1
Panda1
Paraty1
Paris Coco Chanel Pauli1
Pascha1
Pasta1
Pastina1
Patty1
Paul1
Pazlee1
Peach1
Peaches1
Pearl Angel Voldins1
Pearley1
Pedro "Sunshine"1
Peggy1
Pele1
Pemi1
Pemi1
Penelope1
Pep1
Pepper1
Pepper Simon-Hou1
Percy1
Perry Kriegstein1
Petey1
Petie1
Petra1
Pfeffer1
Phil1
Phinnegan1
Picco1
Pickel1
Pickles Peanut Butter Shaw1
Pico1
Pico Steingart/Terhune1
Pierogi1
Pino1
Pinoe1
Pixie1
PJ1
Pluto Schneider1
Po1
Pollux1
Popcorn1
Porter1
Portia1
Potato1
Potter1
Pretzel1
Princess1
Princess Eloise, Ellie1
Prudence1
Puddles1
Puff Puff the Pepper Bandit1
Puffin the Filsket1
Pugsley1
Punto1
Pyper1
Qira1
RÃ©my1
Radley1
Raider1
Raleigh1
Rambo1
Rebel1
Reeses1
Renee1
Rennie1
Rex1
Rexy1
Rey Sandwich Stevens1
Rhett1
Rhett Butler Wehr1
Richard1
Richard Duke of Gloucester (Your Grace)1
Ridley1
Rigatoni (Riggs)1
Riggins Moore1
Rio1
Ripkin1
Rishko (â€œBuzzaâ€)1
Riv1
Roca1
Rocco Ahonen1
Rocco Malek1
Rocco Santos1
Rockee1
Rocket1
Rockett1
Rockstar1
Rodney Renzella1
Romanoff1
Romey1
Ronny1
Roobee Frecals Kleker1
Roo-Ki (aka Kanga Roo)1
Rooster1
Rose1
Rosebud1
Rosita1
Rossignol1
Roux1
Row1
Rowan1
Rowdy1
Roxanne1
Roza1
Rubble1
Ruby1
Ruby Haddon1
Ruby-Doo1
Rudy (Weiser)1
Rue1
Rugby1
Rumble1
Rusty1
Ruthie Bear Ginsberg Sullivan1
Ryder Phoenix1
Rylo1
Sable1
Sabrina1
Saco1
Saffron (Saffi)1
Saige Carney1
Sailor Jack1
Saint1
Sally Waffle Black Dog1
Salty1
Sammi1
Sammy1
Sammy Cream Pie1
Samy1
Sandi1
Sandy1
Sansa1
Sasha Behrend1
Sashi1
Sassenach1
Sassy1
Saybrook Greengarden (Brooke)1
Scarlet1
Scooby1
Scottie1
Scruffy1
Seger1
Selah1
Sepp Hale1
September1
Shadow1
Shayla Zavaro1
Shea1
Shep1
Sherlock1
Shiloh1
Shirley1
Shishka1
Shorty1
Sidney1
Sierra1
Silvia1
Simba1
Sinatra1
Sirius Brown ("Siri")1
Sitka1
Skye1
Slate1
Smidge Barringer1
Smile1
Smiley1
Smokie1
Smoochie1
Smoot1
Snickers1
Soju1
Sole1
Sonny Peter1
Sonya1
Sophia1
SOREN1
Sparkle Winter1
Sparky Kilo Watts1
Spock1
Spooky1
Sport1
Spot1
Sprecher1
Spring1
Spud1
Star1
Steve1
Stevie1
Stewart1
Stewie1
Stoli1
Suerte1
Sugar1
Sugar Rae1
Sultan1
Summer Eloise1
Summer Lily1
Summit1
Sunee1
Sunshine1
Surfer1
Suri1
Sushi1
Susie1
Swaggy1
Sweet Pea1
Sweet Pea (Pea) Beagle1
Sylvie1
Taco1
Tag1
Tainy1
Taj1
Talia1
Tallulah1
TAMA1
Tammy1
Tarquin1
TATER1
Tavyke1
Tchembe1
Teagan1
Ted1
Tekka1
Tempo1
Tess1
Thacher1
Theodore ("Teddy")1
Thomas1
Thor Robinson1
Thorin1
Tico1
Tiffany1
Tiger Lily1
Tiggy1
Tikaani1
Tiko1
Tillie Mullin1
Tillie Pip'n1
Timber1
Tinker1
Tiny1
Tippy1
Tipsy1
Tito1
Tito Conlin1
Tito Khoory1
TJ1
Toast1
Toffee1
Tokyo1
Tony1
Tootie1
Topper1
Torin1
Toro1
Trace1
Trinity1
Trip1
Tripp1
Trixie1
TRUE1
Truffle Road1
Tuckerman1
Tug1
Tuggar1
Tula1
Tuna1
Turbo1
Tuukka1
Tux1
Ty1
Tybee Doe1
Tyson1
TyTy1
Uno1
Vergil1
Victor1
Victoria Boston (Tori)1
Vicuna1
Vince1
Vinci1
Vivienne1
Vixen1
Voo1
Waffle1
Wall-E1
Wally Hohenberg1
Walter Remick1
Wasabi1
Welles1
WENTZ1
Whistler1
Whitten1
Wicket1
Willa1
Willard1
Willard Becker1
Willie1
Willis1
Willow Mae1
Wilma1
Wimbley1
Winger1
Winpenny1
Winslow1
Winslow Murray Carr1
Wisco1
Wolfie1
Woodsy1
Woody Waffles Knowlton1
Wookie1
Wooley1
Wooley Bear1
Woong1
Wooster1
Wyatt1
Wyatt Corkhill1
Wyatt Egan1
Xiao Hua1
Yawkey1
Yeshe1
Yoshimi (Yoshi)1
Yubi1
Yuki1
Zack1
Zayah1
Zelda1
Zellie1
Zelly1
Zephyr1
Zoey Van Pickles1
Zoom1
Zuko1
Zuko Venkata1
Zulu1
Zurich1
Abbey0
Addie Hollowell0
Annie Racioppi0
Archie Griffin0
Arthur B. Morgan0
Augie0
Barkley Gregor Mendelson0
Bear Rosa0
Beaux0
Bella0
Bella Hanley0
Bella Hoffmann0
Bella Steward0
Bella Tuffy0
Belle (fka Sabine)0
Benji0
Bennie0
Benny0
Bentley0
Bentley Albert Farnsworth0
Bentley Herman0
Bergy0
Berny0
Betty0
Billy0
Bingo McMahon0
Birdie Pezza Bagherzadeh0
Birdie Svedlund0
Blue (formerly "Blue Bell")0
Bo Jackson0
Bo Jangle0
Brady0
Brady Lange Broshi0
Buddy Bear0
Charlee0
Charley0
Charli0
Charlie0
Charlie Cahn0
Charlotte0
Chloe (Clover)0
Coco Chanel0
Coco Maxwell0
Cocoa0
Daisy Hamrah0
Daisy Simon0
Daizy0
Ellie Mae0
Ellie Shor0
Gracie0
Gracie Magnan0
Gracie Ryan0
Harlee0
Harley0
Harley Nadeau0
Hazel Katz0
Henry0
Henry Buzzsaw0
Henry Gardiner0
Honey0
Hutch0
Indy0
Kona Darkenwald0
Lili0
Lilli0
Lillian0
Lilly0
Lilly Brown0
Lily Bonefeld0
Lily Rose0
Lily Rucci0
LOLA TUFFY0
Louie0
Lucie Bear Bhangoo0
Lucy0
Lucy Armijo0
Lucy Bell0
Lucy Scarlett Shanahan0
Lucy-Lou0
Luna Maeve Madden0
Luna Pearl0
Luna Sanchez0
Milo Chewie Kwan0
milo duan0
Milo Swarup0
Ollie Batka0
Ollie Cole0
Ollie Walker0
Olly0
Otis0
Parker Gaffin0
Penny0
Penny Cupcake0
Penny Griffith0
Piper Boyle0
Piper Cohen0
Pippa (Star)0
Poppy Rose0
Rocky0
Rocky Myerson0
Rosey0
Rosie Cornelia Augustine0
Rosie Jo0
Rosie Mae0
Roxi0
Roxie0
Roxy Battaglino0
Sadie0
Sadie Buchanan0
Sadie Mae0
Scout0
Sophie Rose0
Stella0
Stella Cayenne0
Stella Mayonnaise Rainbows0
Teddie0
Teddy0
Teddy Katz0
Teddy Kressy0
Teddy Sutphin0
Tedy0
Tobey0
Tobi0
Toby Condon0
Toby Ramirez0
Winni0
Winni Gaffin0
Winnie0
Winnie Foran0
Winnie Harty0
Winston0
Winston (Winnie)0
Winston Lober0
Bailey Blue
Bailey Rose Foley
Charly
Finnegan
Finnegan "Finn"
Finnegan (Finn)
Finnegan Bell
Ozzy

Wellesley dog breeds in 2024

Row LabelsCount of Primary Breed
Abruzzenhund1
Irish Wolfhound1
Wire Fox Terrier1
Lagotto Romagnolo1
Australian Kelpie1
Mastiff1
Basenji1
Mudi1
Black and Tan Coonhound1
Papillon1
Bloodhound1
Plott1
Carolina Dog1
Portuguese Podengo Pequeno1
Chinook1
Portuguese Sheepdog1
Doberman Pinscher1
Pyrenean Shepherd1
Eurasier1
Redbone Coonhound1
Alaskan Malamute1
Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog1
Belgian Malinois1
Saluki1
Bolognese1
Schipperke1
Clumber Spaniel1
Spinone Italiano1
Gordon Setter1
Stabyhoun1
Black Russian Terrier1
Sussex Spaniel1
English Foxhound1
Toy Fox Terrier1
Chinese Shar-Pei1
Transylvanian1
Australian Terrier1
Welsh Springer Spaniel1
Lakeland Terrier2
Norwich Terrier2
Keeshond2
Chow Chow2
YorkiePoo2
Dutch Shepherd2
Lowchen2
Glen of Imaal Terrier2
Xoloitzcuintli2
Irish Setter2
Rottweiler2
Italian Greyhound2
Russell Terrier2
Dalmatian2
Cardigan Welsh Corgi2
American Foxhound2
Standard Schnauzer2
Japanese Chin2
Tibetan Spaniel2
Bluetick Coonhound2
Chesapeake Bay Retriever2
Giant Schnauzer2
Bearded Collie2
Newfoundland3
Barbet3
Brussels Griffon3
American Eskimo Dog3
Norfolk Terrier3
Fox Terrier3
Anatolian Shepherd Dog3
Sealyham Terrier3
Pekingese3
Longhaired Dachshund3
Miniature Pinscher3
Italian Spinoni3
Pekepoo3
Treeing Walker Coonhound3
English Pointer3
Miniature American Shepherd3
Boykin Spaniel3
Whippet3
Saint Bernard4
Weimaraner4
Peruvian Inca Orchid4
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon4
Welsh Terrier4
Mountain Cur4
Staffordshire Bull Terrier4
Bull Terrier4
Leonberger4
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever5
Field Spaniel5
Scottish Terrier5
Pointer5
Shiba Inu5
Catahoula Leopard Dog5
Springer Spaniel5
Great Dane5
Basset Hound5
Rat Terrier6
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog6
Greyhound6
English Setter7
Teddy Bear Dog7
Samoyed7
Flat-Coated Retriever7
Airedale Terrier7
Collie7
American Staffordshire Terrier7
Old English Sheepdog8
Miniature Labradoodle8
Lhasa Apso8
English Cocker Spaniel8
Border Terrier8
Pit Bull Terrier9
Miniature Australian Shepherd9
Brittany9
Great Pyrenees9
Cairn Terrier10
Rhodesian Ridgeback11
Puggle11
German Shorthaired Pointer12
Coton de Tulear12
Coonhound12
English Springer Spaniel12
Pomeranian12
Australian Cattle Dog13
Poodle (Toy)13
Schnoodle15
Other (please type in the Secondary Color field)17
Miniature Dachshund17
Jack Russell Terrier17
Bulldog18
Miniature Poodle18
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier19
Boston Terrier19
Pembroke Welsh Corgi19
English Bulldog19
Siberian Husky20
Shetland Sheepdog21
Border Collie22
Miniature Schnauzer23
Tibetan Terrier23
Vizsla23
Boxer26
West Highland White Terrier28
Cavachon29
Bichon Frise30
Poodle (Miniature)33
Cocker Spaniel34
Pug34
Dachshund34
Portuguese Water Dog36
Yorkshire Terrier37
Beagle38
Terrier42
Poodle (Standard)47
Maltese48
Chihuahua51
German Shepherd Dog51
Australian Shepherd54
French Bulldog55
Shih Tzh60
Cavapoo66
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel72
Cockapoo87
Bernese Mountain Dog94
Havanese104
Mixed Breed158
Labradoodle208
Golden Doodle238
Golden Retriever291
Labrador Retriever417
Grand Total3292

 

