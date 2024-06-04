Most popular Wellesley dog names & breeds in 2024

Wellesley dog owners continue to be over the moon for dogs called Luna, the most common name for registered dogs in town. Labrador retrievers remain the most popular breed, though perhaps not surprisingly in our gold-plated town, golden retrievers and golden doodles are right on labs’ tails.

This is the latest data from the Wellesley Town Clerk’s office. All dogs over 6 months old residing in Wellesley must be licensed. New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31, and must be renewed annually to avoid a fine.

According to the data, there are 40 Lunas in town. Among them is a 13-year-old rescue pup of unknown breed. “Not sure what breed she is except 100% sweetie,” says Maria Doe, who also has a 3-year-old pandemic pup named Tybee who traveled from Tennessee to get to Wellesley by way of a shelter. “They love hiking all the beautiful trails Wellesley has to offer with all their doggy friends,” Doe says.

Change a couple of letters in Luna, and you have the second-most popular name in Lucy. There are 34 of them.

Daisy, Teddy, Charlie, Coco—and variations on those names—account for the next most popular names, with between 29 and 33 of each.

Cooper, Millie, Bella, and Bailey round out the Top 10.

One-of-a-kind names include Boston and Boomerang, as well as Chewbacca and Czarny. No one appears to have named their dog either Wellesley or Swellesley (don’t look at us, we’re pup-less).

We ran across Maverick, a Bernese mountain dog born at the end of 2023, during the Boston Marathon in April. Elizabeth Lazaro tells us their four children had a long list of possible names for the pup, but that Maverick was the only one they could agree on. Surprisingly, there is another Bernese in town with the same name, she says. (Overall, three dogs named Maverick are licensed in town.)

“We have fostered for the Animal Rescue League for 20 years and have had over 50 puppies/dogs as well as our own Cocker Spaniel for 10 years,” Lazaro says.

Maverick, not a foster dog, weighed just 8 pounds when the family got him, but he’s now up to 60. “BMD tend to ‘talk’ to their owners—and Maverick is true to that aspect of the breed—he spends his first 10 minutes in the morning hugging us and talking before even going out to potty,” Lazaro says.

Labs continue to rule

There are 100-plus more labrador retrievers than any other breed in Wellesley, with 417 of them licensed overall.

But Wellesley has quite a variety of pooches, with at least a dozen of more than 50 breeds in town—that includes 158 identified as “mixed breed.”

Among the unusual breeds is cobberdog. Heidi, a newcomer to town at just 8 months old, is on the path to becoming a service dog, says Tere Ramos.

A fun fact about Heidi: She “is the happiest dog ever—to her, a stranger is just a friend she hasn’t met,” Ramos says.

One-of-a-kind breeds in Wellesley include bloodhound and Irish wolfhound as well as Transylvanian and saluki.

More doggie data below….

Wellesley dog names in 2024

Rank Name Count 1 Luna 40 2 Lucy 34 3 Daisy/Daizy 33 4 Teddy/Teddie/Tedy 33 5 Charlie/Charli/Charlee/Charley/Charly 30 6 Coco/Cocoa 29 7 Cooper 29 8 Millie/Milly 28 9 Bella 27 10 Bailey 26 11 Bear 24 12 Lily/Lilly/Lili/Lilli 24 13 Lola 24 14 Riley 23 15 Tucker 23 16 Piper 22 17 Rosie/Rosey 22 18 Milo 21 19 Winnie/Winni 21 20 Ollie/Olly 20 21 Sadie 20 22 Stella 20 Gracie 19 Moose 19 Rocky 19 Scout 19 Toby/Tobi/Tobey 19 Buddy 18 Oliver 16 Chloe 15 Gus 15 Lulu 15 Max 15 Winston 15 Ellie 14 Hazel 14 Leo 14 Maggie 14 Roxy/Roxie/Roxi 14 Brady 13 Harley/Harlee 13 Archie 12 Bentley 12 Bo 12 Finn 12 Jack 12 Penny 12 Zoey 12 Finley 11 Harry 11 Henry 11 Kona 11 Otis 11 Pepper 11 Baxter 10 Ginger 10 Izzie/Izzy 10 Louie 10 Ozzie/Ozzy 10 Phoebe 10 Pippa 10 Poppy 10 Ziggy 10 Beau 9 Callie 9 Clover 9 Jasper 9 Oscar 9 Zoe 9 Bruno 8 Cody 8 George 8 Layla 8 Loki 8 Lucky 8 Molly 8 Ben/Benji/Bennie/Benny 7 Duke 7 Finnagen/Finnagan 7 Georgia 7 Izzy 7 Mabel 7 Maisy 7 Maple 7 Nala 7 Ruby 7 Sophie 7 Wilson 7 Abby/Abbey 6 Annie 6 Barkley 6 Belle 6 Birdie 6 Boomer 6 Buster 6 Cosmo 6 Honey 6 Hudson 6 Ivy 6 Jackson 6 Jake 6 Louis 6 Maisie 6 Maya 6 Olive 6 Parker 6 Ryder 6 Sandy 6 Theo 6 Tilly 6 Willow 6 Apollo 5 Brody 5 Chewie 5 Frankie 5 Magic 5 Moby 5 Monty 5 Murphy 5 Norman 5 Otto 5 Rocco 5 Rudy 5 Sam 5 STANLEY 5 Violet 5 Watson 5 Wrigley 5 Addie 4 Auggie/Augie 4 Baker 4 Bean 4 Blue 4 Bodhi 4 Bowie 4 Brownie 4 Casey 4 Charlotte 4 Chip 4 Cleo 4 Dexter 4 Emmy 4 Fenway 4 Freddie 4 Gigi 4 Happy 4 Hobbes 4 Jasmine 4 Kobe 4 Lacey 4 Leia 4 Mac 4 Maisey 4 Marty 4 Mookie 4 Oakley 4 Peanut 4 Polly 4 Roo 4 Rory 4 Roscoe 4 Rufus 4 Sally 4 Sampson 4 Seamus 4 Skylar 4 Stormy 4 Sunny 4 Tommy 4 Wally 4 Whiskey 4 Zeke 4 Ace 3 Alfie 3 Annabelle 3 Arlo 3 Bandit 3 Betty 3 Billie/Billy 3 Biscuit 3 Bode 3 Bodie 3 Bruin 3 Bubba 3 Carly 3 Carson 3 Cassie 3 Chili 3 Cinnamon 3 Cisco 3 Cosette 3 Cricket 3 Dakota 3 Daphne 3 Darby 3 Domino 3 Duncan 3 Eddie 3 Ella 3 Felix 3 Gabby 3 Gronk 3 Heidi 3 Hunter 3 JAx 3 Jessie 3 Josie 3 Juniper 3 Juno 3 Kaiser 3 Keeley 3 kipper 3 Larry 3 Leon 3 Lila 3 Lincoln 3 Lyra 3 Maverick 3 Mocha 3 Mochi 3 Moxie 3 Nellie 3 Obi 3 Oreo 3 Pickles 3 Pippi 3 Quincy 3 Ranger 3 Remy 3 REX 3 Ringo 3 River 3 Romeo 3 Rookie 3 Sage 3 Sailor 3 Scooter 3 Sebastian 3 Skipper 3 Spirit 3 Sully 3 Sydney 3 Tank 3 Tessie 3 Theodore 3 Tigger 3 Titus 3 Wallace 3 Willy 3 Yoshi 3 Allie 2 Amber 2 Angus 2 Annika 2 Argo 2 Ari 2 Arthur 2 Asher 2 ASPEN 2 Atlas 2 Audrey 2 Axel 2 Bauer 2 Bergie 2 Bernie/Berny 2 Bianca 2 Bing 2 Bogart 2 Bogey 2 Boots 2 Bree 2 Brewster 2 Bronco 2 Brutus 2 Buck 2 Buzz 2 Calvin 2 Cash 2 Chappy 2 Chase 2 Cheerio 2 Chewy 2 Clara 2 Cookie 2 Copper 2 Coulson 2 Crosby 2 Dash 2 Dempsey 2 Doc 2 Dolly 2 Dory 2 Dublin 2 Duffy 2 Dunkin 2 Eli 2 Emma 2 Enzo 2 Eva 2 Farley 2 Fergus 2 Fern 2 Fitz 2 Fletcher 2 Frank 2 Fred 2 Freya 2 Gavi 2 Gilbert 2 Giselle 2 Greta 2 Guinness 2 Gunnar 2 Haku 2 Hank 2 Harper 2 Harper 2 Hartley 2 Hinckley 2 Hope 2 Huey 2 Hugo 2 Hutch 2 Indie/Indy 2 Java 2 Joey 2 June 2 Kaya 2 Kiley 2 Kipling 2 Kira 2 Kya 2 Lemon 2 Lexi 2 Libby 2 Lightning 2 Linus 2 Logan 2 Lula 2 LuLu 2 MacKenzie 2 Mario 2 Marley 2 Marvel 2 Miles 2 Miller 2 Millie 2 Milly 2 Mimi 2 Minnie 2 Miso 2 Mitzi 2 Mo 2 Mollie 2 Mona 2 Murray 2 Nell 2 Nova 2 Nugget 2 Odin 2 Okie 2 Olivia 2 Oso 2 Pablo 2 Pasha 2 Pearl 2 Peggy 2 Peppers 2 Phoenix 2 Pippin 2 Posie 2 Prince 2 Puck 2 Pudge 2 Pumpkin 2 Quinn 2 Reese 2 Reggie 2 Reilly 2 Remi 2 Riggins 2 Rooney 2 Ruffles 2 Sal 2 Samantha 2 Sammie 2 Samson 2 Sasha 2 Scarlett 2 Serena 2 Seven 2 Shelby 2 Sherman 2 Siena 2 Simon 2 Sonny 2 Sparky 2 Spartacus 2 Spike 2 Summer 2 Sunny 2 Tango 2 Tashi 2 Tate 2 Taylor 2 Telly 2 Tiger 2 Trooper 2 Tuck 2 Twinkle 2 Tyler 2 Waffles 2 Walker 2 Walter 2 Wilbur 2 Wilfred 2 Willi 2 Winna 2 Woody 2 Yoda 2 Zeus 2 Zuzu 2 "Adventure Dog" Spark 1 19 Kipling Road 1 Aalya Chakravarthy 1 Aanandi 1 Abe 1 Acadia 1 Aggy 1 Agnes 1 Ajax 1 Al Prichard 1 Alaska 1 Albert 1 ALBIN 1 Albus Dumbledore Bonin-Sanders 1 Alexandra 1 Alice 1 Ally 1 Aloura 1 Alpaca 1 Amora 1 Amos 1 Amy 1 Andie 1 Angie 1 Angus (Gus) 1 Annya 1 Ares 1 Ariana 1 Arlow 1 Arnold 1 Artemis 1 Artie 1 ARYA 1 Asha 1 AshtonFinn 1 Aslan 1 Athena 1 Atticus Finch 1 August 1 Aura 1 Ava 1 Avery 1 Avi 1 Avon 1 Awa 1 B 1 Baby 1 Bacon 1 Badgley 1 Bagel 1 Bama 1 Bamboo 1 Banff 1 Barclay 1 Barley 1 Barney 1 Bartok 1 Baxter Stepanian 1 BB 1 Beacon 1 Beanie 1 Beauty 1 Beck Drama 1 Bergeron 1 Bertie 1 Bettis 1 Biggie Dalrymple 1 Biko 1 Bimba 1 Bindi 1 Bixby 1 Blade 1 Blaze 1 Blazer 1 Blueberry 1 Bluey 1 Bobbie 1 Bobby 1 Bocce 1 Bogey Rex Bettencourt 1 Bolt 1 Bolt 1 Bond 1 Bonnie 1 Boomerang 1 Boone 1 Boris 1 Boston 1 Bowen Steele 1 Bowser 1 Brandie 1 Brandy Alexander 1 Braveheart 1 Brewer 1 Brickley Lynch 1 Bridget 1 Bridget Turco 1 Brie 1 Brinna 1 Brisket 1 Brit 1 Britney 1 Brodie 1 Bromley 1 Bronny 1 Brooklyn 1 Brookstone Fleur de Belle Mer Noire 1 Broski 1 Bruce 1 Bruna 1 Brunswick 1 Bubbles 1 Buca 1 Buckets 1 Buckeye 1 Bud 1 Bumper 1 Bunny 1 Butter 1 Butter Mann 1 Butterscotch 1 Buttons 1 Byrnie Byrnes 1 Cal 1 Calhoun 1 Cali 1 Cap 1 Cappuccino ("Cappy") 1 Captain 1 Captain Biscotti 1 Caramello 1 Carbon 1 Carli 1 Carlin 1 Carlos 1 Caroline 1 Carter 1 Casco Bae 1 Casey 1 Casino 1 Casper 1 Casper Moylan 1 Cassidy 1 Cassidy Dakota 1 Castor 1 Catie 1 Cece 1 Chacha 1 Champ 1 Chandler 1 Chauncey 1 Chelsea 1 Chemsy Mediouni Bower 1 Chesapeake General Occhialini 1 Chester 1 Chesterton 1 Chestnut 1 Chewbacca "Chewy" 1 Chia 1 Chief 1 Chilli 1 Chip Thunderbolt 1 Chuck 1 Chum 1 Chunk 1 Cinnamon Curran 1 Circe 1 Cisco Jackowitz 1 CJ 1 Clarabelle 1 Cletus 1 Cliffton 1 Clive 1 Coconut 1 Coda 1 Cojo 1 Colby 1 Colonel Sanders 1 Comet 1 Comet Sunflower 1 Commodore Barnaby Puppypants Brummer Bolton II 1 Conrad 1 Copernicus Gramps D'Swanza 1 Cora 1 Cora 1 Corbets 1 Corki 1 Cotton Joy Belmonte 1 Cousteau 1 Cowboy (formerly known Louie) 1 Creedence 1 Cruz 1 Crystal 1 Curly 1 Czarny 1 Dagny 1 Dakota 1 Dan 1 Dani-Annie 1 Danny 1 Dany 1 Darcy 1 Daria 1 Dasco 1 Dash Kane 1 Dasher 1 Dashiell (Dash) 1 Deke 1 Dell 1 Denali 1 Denali Bluebell Moffatt 1 Derby 1 Desi 1 Devon 1 Dewey 1 Diego 1 Diesel 1 Digby 1 Dill Pickle 1 Dillon 1 Dior 1 Dipper 1 Ditto 1 Dobby 1 Doby 1 Dodi 1 Dolce 1 Dolly Parton 1 Dolly Pawton 1 Donna 1 Doodles 1 Doolin 1 Dora 1 Dougie 1 Dougie Jones 1 Drift 1 Drogon 1 Duchess 1 Dune 1 Dunkin Donut 1 Dusty 1 Dutch 1 Dylan 1 Dylan 1 Dyno 1 Edith Piaf 1 Effie-Anna 1 Eko 1 Eleanor 1 Elif 1 Elinor 1 Elizabeth 1 Eloise Stanley 1 Elroy 1 Elsa 1 Elsie 1 Elvis 1 Ember 1 Emerson 1 Emme 1 Emme Rose 1 Ennis 1 Ernie 1 Ernie Oreo Hanson 1 Esperanza Rose 1 Evangeline Maid 1 Everett 1 Evie 1 Fanta 1 Faye 1 Fe 1 Fenton 1 Fig 1 Fin 1 FizGig 1 Fleming 1 Flo 1 Floofy 1 Flora 1 Flurry 1 Fonzie 1 Frances 1 Francie 1 Frank 1 Franklin 1 Freckles 1 Fred Wiggles 1 Freddy 1 Freyja 1 Friday's Remy Stephens (Remy) 1 Frisbee 1 Fritz 1 Fritz 1 Fritzy 1 Frosty 1 Fudge 1 Fynn 1 Gaby 1 Gaffer 1 Garbanzo 1 Gear 1 Gemma 1 Genevieve (Gigi) 1 Genny 1 Geordie 1 George Bailey 1 Georgette 1 Georgi 1 Georgie 1 Gia 1 Gia DiGisi 1 Gibson Dolan 1 Gidget 1 Ginger Ramaswamy 1 Ginny 1 Gio 1 Giovanni 1 Gisele 1 Gizmo 1 Gizmo Thor Haeberlein 1 Goose 1 Gordie 1 Grady 1 Graham 1 Granger 1 Grey 1 Griff 1 Griswold 1 Grover 1 Gruff 1 Gryffindor 1 Guiness 1 Gumbo 1 Gwen 1 Hachi 1 Haddie 1 Hailey Althoff 1 Halle 1 Hallie 1 Hamley 1 Hanna 1 Harlow 1 Harper Beau 1 Harpo 1 Harris Kamalabama 1 Haru 1 Hattie Heller 1 Hayley 1 Helix 1 HENLEY 1 Henna 1 Hermes 1 Hero 1 Hershey 1 Hillie 1 Hilo 1 Hobie 1 Holly 1 Homer 1 Hondo 1 Hooper 1 Horace 1 Howard 1 Howie 1 Huck Fitzpatrick 1 Huckleberry 1 Igor 1 India 1 Ingrid 1 Innie 1 Iris 1 Isabella 1 Ivy Mae 1 Ivy Sutphin 1 Izzara 1 Izzy Rotella 1 Jabu 1 Jackie 1 Jacques 1 Jada 1 Jamie 1 Jane 1 Jaxon 1 Jayda 1 Jay-J 1 Jazzie 1 Jegna 1 Jellie 1 Jem 1 Jerry 1 Jesse 1 Jester 1 Jettie McDonough 1 Jetty 1 Jibboo 1 Jimmy 1 Jimmy 1 Jisoo 1 JJ 1 Jo Jo 1 Jocelyn 1 Jody 1 Joe 1 Johnny 1 Jolene 1 Jones 1 Jordy 1 Josephine 1 Joshua 1 Jovie 1 Joy 1 Judge 1 Juke 1 Julian (Jules) 1 Juliette 1 Juneau 1 Junior 1 Kaadal 1 Kady 1 Kaedo 1 Kai 1 Kaia 1 Kailee 1 Kailey 1 Kajsa (Sophia-Nera) 1 Kali 1 Kalos 1 Kari 1 Karley 1 Karma 1 Kasper 1 Kassie 1 Katie 1 Katie Abagail 1 Kaylee 1 KC 1 Keeper 1 Keesha 1 Keiko the Wonder Dog 1 Keira 1 Kelly 1 Kelsie 1 Kelso 1 Kenny 1 Kenobi 1 Kenzie 1 Keoki 1 Kermit Friedenson 1 Kexi 1 Khloe 1 Khuno Simon 1 Kiki 1 Kimberley Lynn 1 Kimchi 1 King 1 Kingston 1 Kirby 1 Kito 1 Kiwi 1 Kiwi Kumar 1 Klay 1 KNOX 1 Koda 1 Kodi 1 Kodiak 1 Kodiak (Kodi) Giggie 1 Kody 1 Koko 1 Kooper 1 Kora 1 Korra 1 Kuma 1 Kumar 1 Kumi Choi 1 Kylin 1 Lacey Ellis 1 Laddie 1 Lady Bug 1 Laila 1 Lara 1 Larkin 1 Laurelei 1 LEA 1 Lego 1 Leila 1 Leilu 1 Lele 1 Lennox (rescue name was "Walker") 1 Lenny 1 Leroy 1 Lester 1 Levi 1 Lexi Puopolo 1 Lexie 1 Lialia 1 Liam 1 Liesel 1 Lil Dolly Parton 1 Lilah 1 Lima 1 Lio 1 Lissy 1 Little Alma 1 Livvy 1 Lizzie 1 llama 1 Loius 1 Lotti 1 Lottie 1 Louise 1 LSE 1 Lu 1 Luca 1 Luca Venti 1 Lucea "Lulu" 1 Lucky Ge 1 Luka Lok 1 Luke 1 LuLu Sullivan 1 Lupa 1 Lupe 1 Lyla 1 MacDuff 1 Macey 1 Mack 1 MacKenzie Blair Rose 1 Maddie 1 Maddox 1 Madeline 1 Madison 1 Maeve 1 Maggie 1 Maggie Alexander 1 Maggie Rose 1 Maggie Segal 1 Magnolia 1 Magnus 1 Maia 1 Maier 1 Maisie 1 Maisie Lou Who 1 Maisy 1 Maizy 1 Manfred 1 Marcy 1 Margaret Thatcher 1 Marlo 1 Mars 1 Marshall 1 Marshmallow 1 Marta 1 Martha 1 Marty 1 Mason 1 Mason Gentner Bodnaruk 1 Mather 1 Mathey 1 Matilda Culleton 1 Matula "LUNA" Dube 1 Max Fang 1 MAXIE 1 Maxwell 1 Maya (adopted as "Daryl"). 1 Maybelline 1 Maysie 1 Mazie 1 Mazzy 1 McIovin "Lovey" 1 McKinley 1 Meadow 1 Mei 1 Mel 1 Mellen 1 Melly 1 Melody 1 Memphis 1 Merlin 1 Mesa 1 Mia 1 Midge Hadley 1 Mika 1 Miki 1 Mila 1 Mila Travis 1 Mildred 1 Miles Ehrhart 1 Millie Bleu 1 Millie Meli 1 Milos 1 Milou 1 Minerva (goes by Minnie) 1 Mini 1 Minke 1 MISCHKA 1 Mishka 1 Mishti 1 Mister 1 Misty 1 Mithi 1 Mogul 1 Moji 1 Momo 1 Montgomery "Gummy" 1 Morfasso 1 Morgan 1 Mortimer 1 Morty 1 Moshi 1 MOSS C 1 Mouse 1 Mowgli 1 Mox 1 Mr Darcy 1 Mr. Wilson 1 Muddy 1 Muffin 1 Muggle 1 Mungo 1 Murphy DeLisle 1 Mustang Sally 1 Muzzie 1 Myles 1 Mylo 1 Nacho Chip 1 Nahla 1 Nala Specht 1 Nandi 1 Nanny 1 Napa 1 Nash 1 Nashoba 1 Nate 1 Nauset 1 Necco 1 Nellie Arroyo 1 Nelly 1 Neo 1 Nessie 1 Nevers 1 Nicholas 1 Nicki 1 Nico 1 Nicole 1 Nicolo 1 Nieves 1 Nikki 1 Nina 1 Nini 1 Nipsey 1 Nitro 1 Noah 1 Nobie 1 Nola 1 Noodles 1 Noor 1 Nora 1 Noreaster 1 Norton 1 Nova 1 Nutmeg 1 Nyx 1 Oby 1 Odie 1 Oil Change Ollie 1 Olaf 1 Olive 1 Oliver 1 Oliver Johnson 1 Oliver Unger 1 Olivia Rose 1 Olle 1 Ono 1 Onyx 1 Ookie 1 Opal 1 Opi 1 Opihi 1 Opus 1 Orange 1 Orion 1 Orlee 1 Orly 1 Orpheus 1 Oscar 1 Oshie 1 Oskar 1 Oski 1 Oz 1 Panda 1 Paraty 1 Paris Coco Chanel Pauli 1 Pascha 1 Pasta 1 Pastina 1 Patty 1 Paul 1 Pazlee 1 Peach 1 Peaches 1 Pearl Angel Voldins 1 Pearley 1 Pedro "Sunshine" 1 Peggy 1 Pele 1 Pemi 1 Pemi 1 Penelope 1 Pep 1 Pepper 1 Pepper Simon-Hou 1 Percy 1 Perry Kriegstein 1 Petey 1 Petie 1 Petra 1 Pfeffer 1 Phil 1 Phinnegan 1 Picco 1 Pickel 1 Pickles Peanut Butter Shaw 1 Pico 1 Pico Steingart/Terhune 1 Pierogi 1 Pino 1 Pinoe 1 Pixie 1 PJ 1 Pluto Schneider 1 Po 1 Pollux 1 Popcorn 1 Porter 1 Portia 1 Potato 1 Potter 1 Pretzel 1 Princess 1 Princess Eloise, Ellie 1 Prudence 1 Puddles 1 Puff Puff the Pepper Bandit 1 Puffin the Filsket 1 Pugsley 1 Punto 1 Pyper 1 Qira 1 RÃ©my 1 Radley 1 Raider 1 Raleigh 1 Rambo 1 Rebel 1 Reeses 1 Renee 1 Rennie 1 Rex 1 Rexy 1 Rey Sandwich Stevens 1 Rhett 1 Rhett Butler Wehr 1 Richard 1 Richard Duke of Gloucester (Your Grace) 1 Ridley 1 Rigatoni (Riggs) 1 Riggins Moore 1 Rio 1 Ripkin 1 Rishko (â€œBuzzaâ€) 1 Riv 1 Roca 1 Rocco Ahonen 1 Rocco Malek 1 Rocco Santos 1 Rockee 1 Rocket 1 Rockett 1 Rockstar 1 Rodney Renzella 1 Romanoff 1 Romey 1 Ronny 1 Roobee Frecals Kleker 1 Roo-Ki (aka Kanga Roo) 1 Rooster 1 Rose 1 Rosebud 1 Rosita 1 Rossignol 1 Roux 1 Row 1 Rowan 1 Rowdy 1 Roxanne 1 Roza 1 Rubble 1 Ruby 1 Ruby Haddon 1 Ruby-Doo 1 Rudy (Weiser) 1 Rue 1 Rugby 1 Rumble 1 Rusty 1 Ruthie Bear Ginsberg Sullivan 1 Ryder Phoenix 1 Rylo 1 Sable 1 Sabrina 1 Saco 1 Saffron (Saffi) 1 Saige Carney 1 Sailor Jack 1 Saint 1 Sally Waffle Black Dog 1 Salty 1 Sammi 1 Sammy 1 Sammy Cream Pie 1 Samy 1 Sandi 1 Sandy 1 Sansa 1 Sasha Behrend 1 Sashi 1 Sassenach 1 Sassy 1 Saybrook Greengarden (Brooke) 1 Scarlet 1 Scooby 1 Scottie 1 Scruffy 1 Seger 1 Selah 1 Sepp Hale 1 September 1 Shadow 1 Shayla Zavaro 1 Shea 1 Shep 1 Sherlock 1 Shiloh 1 Shirley 1 Shishka 1 Shorty 1 Sidney 1 Sierra 1 Silvia 1 Simba 1 Sinatra 1 Sirius Brown ("Siri") 1 Sitka 1 Skye 1 Slate 1 Smidge Barringer 1 Smile 1 Smiley 1 Smokie 1 Smoochie 1 Smoot 1 Snickers 1 Soju 1 Sole 1 Sonny Peter 1 Sonya 1 Sophia 1 SOREN 1 Sparkle Winter 1 Sparky Kilo Watts 1 Spock 1 Spooky 1 Sport 1 Spot 1 Sprecher 1 Spring 1 Spud 1 Star 1 Steve 1 Stevie 1 Stewart 1 Stewie 1 Stoli 1 Suerte 1 Sugar 1 Sugar Rae 1 Sultan 1 Summer Eloise 1 Summer Lily 1 Summit 1 Sunee 1 Sunshine 1 Surfer 1 Suri 1 Sushi 1 Susie 1 Swaggy 1 Sweet Pea 1 Sweet Pea (Pea) Beagle 1 Sylvie 1 Taco 1 Tag 1 Tainy 1 Taj 1 Talia 1 Tallulah 1 TAMA 1 Tammy 1 Tarquin 1 TATER 1 Tavyke 1 Tchembe 1 Teagan 1 Ted 1 Tekka 1 Tempo 1 Tess 1 Thacher 1 Theodore ("Teddy") 1 Thomas 1 Thor Robinson 1 Thorin 1 Tico 1 Tiffany 1 Tiger Lily 1 Tiggy 1 Tikaani 1 Tiko 1 Tillie Mullin 1 Tillie Pip'n 1 Timber 1 Tinker 1 Tiny 1 Tippy 1 Tipsy 1 Tito 1 Tito Conlin 1 Tito Khoory 1 TJ 1 Toast 1 Toffee 1 Tokyo 1 Tony 1 Tootie 1 Topper 1 Torin 1 Toro 1 Trace 1 Trinity 1 Trip 1 Tripp 1 Trixie 1 TRUE 1 Truffle Road 1 Tuckerman 1 Tug 1 Tuggar 1 Tula 1 Tuna 1 Turbo 1 Tuukka 1 Tux 1 Ty 1 Tybee Doe 1 Tyson 1 TyTy 1 Uno 1 Vergil 1 Victor 1 Victoria Boston (Tori) 1 Vicuna 1 Vince 1 Vinci 1 Vivienne 1 Vixen 1 Voo 1 Waffle 1 Wall-E 1 Wally Hohenberg 1 Walter Remick 1 Wasabi 1 Welles 1 WENTZ 1 Whistler 1 Whitten 1 Wicket 1 Willa 1 Willard 1 Willard Becker 1 Willie 1 Willis 1 Willow Mae 1 Wilma 1 Wimbley 1 Winger 1 Winpenny 1 Winslow 1 Winslow Murray Carr 1 Wisco 1 Wolfie 1 Woodsy 1 Woody Waffles Knowlton 1 Wookie 1 Wooley 1 Wooley Bear 1 Woong 1 Wooster 1 Wyatt 1 Wyatt Corkhill 1 Wyatt Egan 1 Xiao Hua 1 Yawkey 1 Yeshe 1 Yoshimi (Yoshi) 1 Yubi 1 Yuki 1 Zack 1 Zayah 1 Zelda 1 Zellie 1 Zelly 1 Zephyr 1 Zoey Van Pickles 1 Zoom 1 Zuko 1 Zuko Venkata 1 Zulu 1 Zurich 1 Abbey 0 Addie Hollowell 0 Annie Racioppi 0 Archie Griffin 0 Arthur B. Morgan 0 Augie 0 Barkley Gregor Mendelson 0 Bear Rosa 0 Beaux 0 Bella 0 Bella Hanley 0 Bella Hoffmann 0 Bella Steward 0 Bella Tuffy 0 Belle (fka Sabine) 0 Benji 0 Bennie 0 Benny 0 Bentley 0 Bentley Albert Farnsworth 0 Bentley Herman 0 Bergy 0 Berny 0 Betty 0 Billy 0 Bingo McMahon 0 Birdie Pezza Bagherzadeh 0 Birdie Svedlund 0 Blue (formerly "Blue Bell") 0 Bo Jackson 0 Bo Jangle 0 Brady 0 Brady Lange Broshi 0 Buddy Bear 0 Charlee 0 Charley 0 Charli 0 Charlie 0 Charlie Cahn 0 Charlotte 0 Chloe (Clover) 0 Coco Chanel 0 Coco Maxwell 0 Cocoa 0 Daisy Hamrah 0 Daisy Simon 0 Daizy 0 Ellie Mae 0 Ellie Shor 0 Gracie 0 Gracie Magnan 0 Gracie Ryan 0 Harlee 0 Harley 0 Harley Nadeau 0 Hazel Katz 0 Henry 0 Henry Buzzsaw 0 Henry Gardiner 0 Honey 0 Hutch 0 Indy 0 Kona Darkenwald 0 Lili 0 Lilli 0 Lillian 0 Lilly 0 Lilly Brown 0 Lily Bonefeld 0 Lily Rose 0 Lily Rucci 0 LOLA TUFFY 0 Louie 0 Lucie Bear Bhangoo 0 Lucy 0 Lucy Armijo 0 Lucy Bell 0 Lucy Scarlett Shanahan 0 Lucy-Lou 0 Luna Maeve Madden 0 Luna Pearl 0 Luna Sanchez 0 Milo Chewie Kwan 0 milo duan 0 Milo Swarup 0 Ollie Batka 0 Ollie Cole 0 Ollie Walker 0 Olly 0 Otis 0 Parker Gaffin 0 Penny 0 Penny Cupcake 0 Penny Griffith 0 Piper Boyle 0 Piper Cohen 0 Pippa (Star) 0 Poppy Rose 0 Rocky 0 Rocky Myerson 0 Rosey 0 Rosie Cornelia Augustine 0 Rosie Jo 0 Rosie Mae 0 Roxi 0 Roxie 0 Roxy Battaglino 0 Sadie 0 Sadie Buchanan 0 Sadie Mae 0 Scout 0 Sophie Rose 0 Stella 0 Stella Cayenne 0 Stella Mayonnaise Rainbows 0 Teddie 0 Teddy 0 Teddy Katz 0 Teddy Kressy 0 Teddy Sutphin 0 Tedy 0 Tobey 0 Tobi 0 Toby Condon 0 Toby Ramirez 0 Winni 0 Winni Gaffin 0 Winnie 0 Winnie Foran 0 Winnie Harty 0 Winston 0 Winston (Winnie) 0 Winston Lober 0 Bailey Blue Bailey Rose Foley Charly Finnegan Finnegan "Finn" Finnegan (Finn) Finnegan Bell Ozzy

Wellesley dog breeds in 2024

Row Labels Count of Primary Breed Abruzzenhund 1 Irish Wolfhound 1 Wire Fox Terrier 1 Lagotto Romagnolo 1 Australian Kelpie 1 Mastiff 1 Basenji 1 Mudi 1 Black and Tan Coonhound 1 Papillon 1 Bloodhound 1 Plott 1 Carolina Dog 1 Portuguese Podengo Pequeno 1 Chinook 1 Portuguese Sheepdog 1 Doberman Pinscher 1 Pyrenean Shepherd 1 Eurasier 1 Redbone Coonhound 1 Alaskan Malamute 1 Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog 1 Belgian Malinois 1 Saluki 1 Bolognese 1 Schipperke 1 Clumber Spaniel 1 Spinone Italiano 1 Gordon Setter 1 Stabyhoun 1 Black Russian Terrier 1 Sussex Spaniel 1 English Foxhound 1 Toy Fox Terrier 1 Chinese Shar-Pei 1 Transylvanian 1 Australian Terrier 1 Welsh Springer Spaniel 1 Lakeland Terrier 2 Norwich Terrier 2 Keeshond 2 Chow Chow 2 YorkiePoo 2 Dutch Shepherd 2 Lowchen 2 Glen of Imaal Terrier 2 Xoloitzcuintli 2 Irish Setter 2 Rottweiler 2 Italian Greyhound 2 Russell Terrier 2 Dalmatian 2 Cardigan Welsh Corgi 2 American Foxhound 2 Standard Schnauzer 2 Japanese Chin 2 Tibetan Spaniel 2 Bluetick Coonhound 2 Chesapeake Bay Retriever 2 Giant Schnauzer 2 Bearded Collie 2 Newfoundland 3 Barbet 3 Brussels Griffon 3 American Eskimo Dog 3 Norfolk Terrier 3 Fox Terrier 3 Anatolian Shepherd Dog 3 Sealyham Terrier 3 Pekingese 3 Longhaired Dachshund 3 Miniature Pinscher 3 Italian Spinoni 3 Pekepoo 3 Treeing Walker Coonhound 3 English Pointer 3 Miniature American Shepherd 3 Boykin Spaniel 3 Whippet 3 Saint Bernard 4 Weimaraner 4 Peruvian Inca Orchid 4 Wirehaired Pointing Griffon 4 Welsh Terrier 4 Mountain Cur 4 Staffordshire Bull Terrier 4 Bull Terrier 4 Leonberger 4 Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever 5 Field Spaniel 5 Scottish Terrier 5 Pointer 5 Shiba Inu 5 Catahoula Leopard Dog 5 Springer Spaniel 5 Great Dane 5 Basset Hound 5 Rat Terrier 6 Greater Swiss Mountain Dog 6 Greyhound 6 English Setter 7 Teddy Bear Dog 7 Samoyed 7 Flat-Coated Retriever 7 Airedale Terrier 7 Collie 7 American Staffordshire Terrier 7 Old English Sheepdog 8 Miniature Labradoodle 8 Lhasa Apso 8 English Cocker Spaniel 8 Border Terrier 8 Pit Bull Terrier 9 Miniature Australian Shepherd 9 Brittany 9 Great Pyrenees 9 Cairn Terrier 10 Rhodesian Ridgeback 11 Puggle 11 German Shorthaired Pointer 12 Coton de Tulear 12 Coonhound 12 English Springer Spaniel 12 Pomeranian 12 Australian Cattle Dog 13 Poodle (Toy) 13 Schnoodle 15 Other (please type in the Secondary Color field) 17 Miniature Dachshund 17 Jack Russell Terrier 17 Bulldog 18 Miniature Poodle 18 Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier 19 Boston Terrier 19 Pembroke Welsh Corgi 19 English Bulldog 19 Siberian Husky 20 Shetland Sheepdog 21 Border Collie 22 Miniature Schnauzer 23 Tibetan Terrier 23 Vizsla 23 Boxer 26 West Highland White Terrier 28 Cavachon 29 Bichon Frise 30 Poodle (Miniature) 33 Cocker Spaniel 34 Pug 34 Dachshund 34 Portuguese Water Dog 36 Yorkshire Terrier 37 Beagle 38 Terrier 42 Poodle (Standard) 47 Maltese 48 Chihuahua 51 German Shepherd Dog 51 Australian Shepherd 54 French Bulldog 55 Shih Tzh 60 Cavapoo 66 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 72 Cockapoo 87 Bernese Mountain Dog 94 Havanese 104 Mixed Breed 158 Labradoodle 208 Golden Doodle 238 Golden Retriever 291 Labrador Retriever 417 Grand Total 3292

