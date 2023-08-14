The top dogs in show for Wellesley in 2023 are…

The saying “a dog is a person’s best friend” is not overrated for many people and families worldwide, with Wellesley not being an exception. The names of these fur babies are important, since it’s how you praise, love, call and scold your dog throughout the day. Dog owners also have a preference for the breed of dog they have, which dictates a lot from the level of adorable-ness to the color of their fur coat.

So without further ado, here is Swellesley’s annual report of the top dog names and breeds in town. The data cited in this article is based on the pet registration information given to the town clerk’s office of Wellesley, which was then shared with Swellesley via a spreadsheet (embedded below).

The most common primary breed of dog owned in Wellesley is the Labrador Retriever, and it seems that many other familiar breeds have been walking and running around Wellesley, too. However, so many different breeds were registered with the town, including the Chinese Shar-Pei, Glen of Imaal Terrier, Xoloitzcuintli and Alaskan Malamute.

The number one most common name for dogs was a tie between Charlie and Bella, even when you include variations of Charlee, Charles, Charley and then Belle (last year, the top name was Luna). A few other fun names on the registration list included Albus Dumbledore, Atticus Finch, Bamboo, Cappuccino, and Captain Biscotti.

All dogs over 6 months old residing in Wellesley must be licensed by the Town Clerk. New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31, and must be renewed annually to avoid a fine. Wellesley’s dog license fee rose from $20 to $25 this year, and the spay/neutered dog license increased from $12 to $15

Here are some photos of Wellesley resident dogs and puppies, below.

Download (XLSX, 46KB)