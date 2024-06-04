The Swellesley Report

Wellesley business buzz: The Bar Method turning 10; Hipstich expanding again

The latest Wellesley, Mass. buwiness news:

The Bar Method turning 10, offering morning of free classes

Logo_BarMethod_SharpThe Bar Method, a fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels, is celebrating 10 years in town on Saturday, June 8 with a morning of three free classes (8:15, 9:30, 11:00). A live DJ will rock the studio, along with snacks, prizes, and more.

Current owners Courtney Sawicki, one of the original instructors of The Bar Method Wellesley studio when it opened in 2014, and Neely Dodge say it’s a “unique combination of supportive camaraderie, proven fitness techniques, and aesthetic appeal that has kept our doors open and our spirits high for ten wonderful years.”

The broader Bar Method business has been around since 2001.

Hipstich expanding again

 

Hipstich, the sewing and crafts studio that opened in Wellesley’s Church Square in 2021, is now readying to open a fourth shop in Lexington. It already has locations in Newton and Brookline.

The business is crowdfunding some support for the expansion effort as well.

Hipstitch
Hipstich in Wellesley (Photo courtesy of Abby Glassenberg

