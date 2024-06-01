The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for April 29-May 3, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Schubert, Tracy & Smith, JayWiley Mccarthy RET & Mccarthy, Wiley76 Crest Rd05/03/2024$2,040,000
Laplaca, JoannaWalsh, Nathan & Walsh, Judith32 Upwey Rd05/02/2024$2,455,000
Mooney, Linda & Mooney, DavidLyx Wellesley Inv LLC148 Weston Rd Lot 10605/02/2024$2,500,000
Slifka, Eric & Slifka, LaurieNancy K Belsky T & Belsky, Nancy K580 Washington St Lot 30605/02/2024$3,000,000
Dong, ChenSainsbury-Wong, Lorianne & Wong, Wilkins6 Fisher Ave05/01/2024$1,201,000
Cross, Stephen W & Cross, Samantha NCintron, Carlos & Cintron, Ada10 Pleasant St Lot 1005/01/2024$2,030,000
Bonefeld, Lars & Bonefeld, RosanaMooney Ft & Mooney, David P135 Glen Rd05/01/2024$2,800,000
Champion, Katelyn & Champion, ThomasGallup, Barry & Gallup, Samantha34 Chesterton Rd05/01/2024$3,025,000
Kong, Vihann & Kong, Julie LGigliotti Vincenzina Est & Gigliotti, Paul52 Cottonwood Rd04/30/2024$1,450,000
Howley, Maura GAxbey, Christine594 Washington St Lot 404/30/2024$716,000
King, Joshua & King, MorganGoldman, Jeffrey. & Goldman, Amy28 Bancroft Rd04/29/2024$2,127,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

