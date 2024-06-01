Wellesley residential property sales for April 29-May 3, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Schubert, Tracy & Smith, Jay
|Wiley Mccarthy RET & Mccarthy, Wiley
|76 Crest Rd
|05/03/2024
|$2,040,000
|Laplaca, Joanna
|Walsh, Nathan & Walsh, Judith
|32 Upwey Rd
|05/02/2024
|$2,455,000
|Mooney, Linda & Mooney, David
|Lyx Wellesley Inv LLC
|148 Weston Rd Lot 106
|05/02/2024
|$2,500,000
|Slifka, Eric & Slifka, Laurie
|Nancy K Belsky T & Belsky, Nancy K
|580 Washington St Lot 306
|05/02/2024
|$3,000,000
|Dong, Chen
|Sainsbury-Wong, Lorianne & Wong, Wilkins
|6 Fisher Ave
|05/01/2024
|$1,201,000
|Cross, Stephen W & Cross, Samantha N
|Cintron, Carlos & Cintron, Ada
|10 Pleasant St Lot 10
|05/01/2024
|$2,030,000
|Bonefeld, Lars & Bonefeld, Rosana
|Mooney Ft & Mooney, David P
|135 Glen Rd
|05/01/2024
|$2,800,000
|Champion, Katelyn & Champion, Thomas
|Gallup, Barry & Gallup, Samantha
|34 Chesterton Rd
|05/01/2024
|$3,025,000
|Kong, Vihann & Kong, Julie L
|Gigliotti Vincenzina Est & Gigliotti, Paul
|52 Cottonwood Rd
|04/30/2024
|$1,450,000
|Howley, Maura G
|Axbey, Christine
|594 Washington St Lot 4
|04/30/2024
|$716,000
|King, Joshua & King, Morgan
|Goldman, Jeffrey. & Goldman, Amy
|28 Bancroft Rd
|04/29/2024
|$2,127,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Leave a Reply