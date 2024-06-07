Wellesley residential property sales for May 6-10, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Herman, Nicholas & Herman, Emily
|Champion, Thomas & Champion, Katelyn
|21 Washburn Ave
|05/10/2024
|$2,431,000
|Opendoor Property J LLC
|Li, Hong
|11 Oak St Lot 16
|05/08/2024
|$768,100
|Loynaz, Oscar A & Loynaz, Shannon
|Mark F Murphy RET & Murphy, Mark F
|15 Shelley Rd
|05/06/2024
|$2,350,000
|Dhillon, Ajay & Chahal, Monika
|Tripathi, Shardah & Tripathi, Bharat B
|46 Leewood Rd
|05/06/2024
|$1,750,000
|Roberts, Kathleen
|Freiman, Leonard H & Freiman, Marjorie R
|75 Grove St Lot 231
|05/06/2024
|$1,400,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
