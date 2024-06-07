The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for May 6-10, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Herman, Nicholas & Herman, EmilyChampion, Thomas & Champion, Katelyn21 Washburn Ave05/10/2024$2,431,000
Opendoor Property J LLCLi, Hong11 Oak St Lot 1605/08/2024$768,100
Loynaz, Oscar A & Loynaz, ShannonMark F Murphy RET & Murphy, Mark F15 Shelley Rd05/06/2024$2,350,000
Dhillon, Ajay & Chahal, MonikaTripathi, Shardah & Tripathi, Bharat B46 Leewood Rd05/06/2024$1,750,000
Roberts, KathleenFreiman, Leonard H & Freiman, Marjorie R75 Grove St Lot 23105/06/2024$1,400,000

 

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

