Town of Wellesley Holidays Schedule

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here’s the breakdown:

Tue., December 24: All departments, Recycling and Disposal Facility (RDF), Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon.

Wed., December 25: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Tue., December 31: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will close at noon

Wed., January 1, 2020: All departments, RDF, Tolles Parsons Center and Town Hall will be closed all day.

Wellesley Public Schools break

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for winter break from Monday, December 23 through Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Wellesley Free Library holiday hours

The main Wellesley Free Library, the Hills Branch, and the Fells branch will close at 1pm on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). The libraries will close at 1pm on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) and be closed on Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 (New Year’s Day).

