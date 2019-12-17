Wellesley Police log: Boxer shorts, interior decorating & a passport are clues in alleged breaking & entering

Wellesley Police log for the week of 12/9/19-12/15/19:

Arrests

On December 10, 2019 at 9:59 a.m. Officer Cunningham observed a man he recognized walking on Grove Street. He was aware there was an active warrant for the man issued by the Salem District Court for Larceny by check over $1,200. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On December 10, 2019 at 10:18 p.m. Officer Dixon was on patrol on Washington Street near Ledyard Road when he observed a grey Toyota Avalon sedan that drove past his location and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The registration came back to a red Toyota Camry. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and noticed the passengers were not wearing their seatbelts. He obtained information from the passengers and a query of one showed an active warrant issued by Taunton District Court and a query of another’s information showed an active warrant issued by Milford District Court. They were both taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and afforded all rights. The male suspect was later released on $150 bail and the female was released on personal recognizance. The vehicle was not properly registered and was towed by Roadside Rescue. The operator of the vehicle will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Attaching Number Plates and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

On December 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street near Bancroft Road when he observed a Hyundai sedan with a defective headlight. He queried the vehicle’s registration and found it came back to a Ford van. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, for his license and registration. He told Officer Mankavech that he did not have a license. A query of his information showed that his license was revoked. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court. When conducting an inventory of the vehicle’s contents an open bottle of beer was found under the seat.

On December 12, 2019 at 5:21 p.m. Officer Griffin was patroling Washington Street near Wellesley Avenue when he randomly queried the vehicle registration of a Chrysler sedan. The query revealed that the vehicle’s owner had a suspended driver’s license for failure to pay child support. Officer Griffin stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator. After confirming the suspended status of his license, he was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, and afforded all rights. The suspect was held on $300 cash bail until being transported to Dedham District Court. He was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

Incidents

On December 9, 2019 at 6:49 p.m. Officer Dennehy spoke with a resident about a possible computer scam. The reporting party said that her mother had popups that appeared on her computer that said she needed to contact Fastsupport.com or she would lose the files on her computer. Her mother contacted the phone number and allowed them access to her computer but

then shut down her computer when advised to do so by the reporting party. The reporting party contacted Microsoft and the computer will be checked by Geek Squad for viruses. There are no suspects at this time and she does not believe her mother’s personal information was compromised.

On December 10, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who had an issue with contractors not completing work she had hired and paid them to complete. She has consulted with her attorney who advised her to report the issue to the police. The reporting party hired a contractor to complete some work in July and paid him half of the quoted cost of the project up front: $21,000. The work has not been completed, the building permit was rejected and the contractor will not return any calls or emails. Officer Mankavech has reached out to the contractor and is investigating.

On December 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Officer D. Popovski took possession of old ammunition that a resident no longer wanted. The ammunition was marked for destruction and will be securely stored until it can be destroyed.

On December 12, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female party who was the victim of a scam. The reporting party mailed $3,000 cash to Yonkers, New York believing it was for her grandson who was in legal trouble. She later spoke with her grandson and found out that he was not in any legal trouble and had not asked anyone to contact her. Officer DeBernardi is investigating with the Yonkers Police.

On December 14, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. Officer Shore and Officer J. Popovski met with the male tenant of a commercial office space in regards to suspicious activity. The tenant had come to his office building in the morning and found building décor rearranged and placed in random locations on multiple floors. Officer’s Shore and Popovski, along with Sergeant Gallagher, checked the building, noting the odd placement of building décor. They also located a pair of boxer shorts, a man’s passport and some recently purchased items from a local store. Following up with the local store, Officer Shore determined that the individual whose passport was found was also the individual who had purchased the items. They were unable to locate this individual at the time.

On December 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Officer Shore and Officer J. Popovski responded back to the commercial office building for a report of a suspicious person. Upon encountering the individual in question, they identified him as the same individual whose passport was found in the building the previous night. The individual agreed to walk over to the police station and meet with the officers. At the police station, the male party admitted that he had entered the office building the previous evening to charge his phone and listen to music. He also admitted that he had been using marijuana and tobacco prior to entering the building and was “a little out of it.” He stated that he did not remember everything that happened in the building. The male party is being charged with Breaking and Entering, Wanton Defacement of Property, and Trespassing.

It would be a crime not to support Swellesley: Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture

More: Past Wellesley Police logs

<br />