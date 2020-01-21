Wellesley wayfinding signs appear

We’ve been on the lookout for Wellesley’s long-promised “wayfinding” signs, and an eagle-eyed Swellesley reader has sent us a photo of one at the Linden Street and Crest Road intersection welcoming people to Wellesley Square.

As we wrote back in August (“Wellesley could soon find its way with wayfinding project”), Wellesley back in 2016, armed with a $10K Massachusetts Downtown Initiative grant, whipped up a committee and hatched a plan for a Branding and Wayfinding Project. The goal was to come up with consistent signage for Wellesley Square as well as Wellesley Hills and Lower Falls, in part to help pedestrians and motorists get around, in part to promote local business and the community at large.

The plan made it through the gauntlet of the Design Review Board and the Board of Selectmen in early 2017, and then things went quiet. But upon checking over the summer, I was surprised to learn that the wayfinding plan lived on. The signs were put on the back burner for a period due to higher priority issues and staffing changes in both the Planning Department and Selectmen’s Office, but now the signs are emerging.

Not that these new signs aren’t welcome, but let’s hope the town takes the approach Mrs. Swellesley has loosely enforced in our house: If you bring in a thing, you need to get rid of another thing.

Wellesley is already pockmarked with more than its fair share of signs of both the necessary and unnecessary kind. I recently spotted 3 sustainability-related ones within the span of a couple of blocks in Wellesley (it would seem more environmentally friendly to consolidate them). We recently remarked on winter’s silver lining as well: it’s harder to stick those ubiquitous lawn signs in the ground.

Anyway, welcome to Wellesley, you new signs.