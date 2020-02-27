Wellesley Business Buzz (sponsored by Andrews Pharmacy): IMPULSE moving; eye care retailer coming; Gayle Thieme resurfaces; author visits; ‘under new management’; LINX dancers score big

Thanks to Andrews Pharmacy for their sponsorship of our weekly round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news. Andrews Pharmacy is a full-service, family-owned and operated pharmacy that has been servicing the community for over fifty years. Andrews has computerized patient profiles and accepts all major insurance plans. Delivery service is also available. The pharmacy takes pride in the personalized attention provided to each and every customer. Andrews also offers medication compliance packaging, which gives you peace of mind that the right medication is taken at the right time.
IMPULSE to make calculated move to Newton
IMPULSE by Adamas Fine Jewelry is moving to 22 Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands to merge with its original counterpart, Adamas Fine Jewelry at their newly renovated two-story space. So that means it’s time to shop for bargains as the Linden Square store sells off its inventory at 40 – 60% off everything. IMPULSE owner Veronica Sagherian said, “We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Wellesley business community, and hope that our loyal clientele will find us easily less than five miles down the road. This is a great move for IMPULSE as it will allow us to offer the same beautiful jewelry brands with the added benefit of bespoke jewelry creations, custom design, and special services that Adamas Fine Jewelry has been offering its clientele for over 22 years.”
Eye care retailer coming
Wellesley appears to be getting a new eye care retailer, as the space at 445 Washington St. (former Zoots, next to the Scalliwags child care business) is being fitted for that purpose. Wellesley has numerous eye care providers already, though recently did lose longtime business Vision Optics in Wellesley Square.
Gayle Thieme resurfaces at Mature Caregivers
Former Wellesley Council on Aging (COA) Director Gayle Thieme has been hired as director of client care at Mature Caregivers, which provides in-home companionship and personal care to elders. The parent company of Mature Caregivers started in Wellesley in 2006.
Before leaving last year, Thieme had been at the COA for 16 years, playing a leadership role in the development of the Tolles Parsons Center and on the senior programming front.
Authors coming to town
Wellesley Books will host the following authors next month for readings and signings:
March 10: Dave Becker – Juniper: A Quasi Mediterranean Cookbook — note that this is a ticketed event
March 25: Joan Lunden – Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging“in conversation with Kelley Tuthill — note that this is a ticket event
March 31: Melanie Brooks, Nina Gaby, Alissa Hirshfeld-Flores, Marianne Leone, Amy Roost, and Jaimie Seaton – Fury: Women’s Lived Experiences in the Trump Era
Wellesley Marketplace needs exhibitors
Are you interested in exhibiting at Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club’s November 1, 2020 Wellesley Marketplace? Apply by May 1, 2020 to show your stuff at this great annual event that regularly draws over 200 vendors and over 1,700 shoppers to its Wellesley High School location.
‘Under new management’
Lots of management turnover in Wellesley Hills these days. Both Singh’s Cafe and BeautiLux Spa have posted signs informing passersby of the Washington Street businesses being under new management (Singh’s also wants you to know it’s serving buffet lunch 7 days a week).
LINX dancers score big in competition
Congratulations to the LINX Dance Studio students of Wellesley, who claimed the overall highest score for their “Long Way Down” routine at the Diva Dance Competition in Lowell earlier this month. 40 dancers in all participated in the live judging event. (Sponsored content.)
