Wellesley Police log: Credit card allegedly swiped at doc’s office, used at salon; attempted baby formula theft reported

Wellesley Police log for the week of Jan. 27-Feb.2:

Arrests

On January 27, 2020 at 10:44 a.m. Officer Mankavech was conducting traffic enforcement on Walnut Street near Washington Street when he observed a Jeep SUV traveling east on Washington Street with no front registration plate. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and transported to Dedham District Court.

On January 28, 2020 at 5:49 p.m. Officer Griffin was on patrol on Washington Street near Church Street when he observed a Ford pickup truck and conducted a random query of the vehicle’s registration. The query showed there was an active default warrant for the registered owner for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer Griffin stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator and owner. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $250 bail.

On January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Officer Shore was traveling on Worcester Street when he observed a Nissan sedan make an unsafe lane change, cutting off another vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed he did not have a license. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On January 31, 2020 at 11:36 p.m. Officer DeBernardi was on patrol on Worcester Street when he observed a Chevrolet SUV traveling west at a slow rate of speed and observed some sparks being emitted as the metal rim grinded on the roadway. He reversed directions and observed that the vehicle was traveling in the left lane at a slow speed and having difficulty maintaining its lane of travel nearly striking the guard rail. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. The man spoke in a thick tongued manner, his eyes were glassy and

bloodshot and he noticed a distinct smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Officer DeBernardi advised him the vehicle was missing the right front tire and he stated he had noticed the low tire pressure light come on, but did not think it was that significant. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully complete these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner and later released on personal recognizance.

On February 2, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. Officer Gover was conducting traffic enforcement on Worcester Street when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He confirmed that the vehicle was traveling 73 mph in a 50 mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, and requested his license and registration. A query of his information showed that his license was suspended. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $300 bail.

Incidents

On January 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Officer Dixon spoke with a female reporting party who stated her credit card was stolen from her purse while at her doctor’s office on October 11, 2019. The credit card was used the following day at a hair salon in Boston. The reporting party stated on October 14th she went to the salon and spoke with the owner who reviewed the video footage of the payment transaction with her. The reporting party recognized the individual that had used her credit card to be a nursing assistant that assisted her on October 11th. The salon owner stated she would be pursuing charges with the Boston Police Department. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office recently requested a report from the Wellesley Police Department to move forward with the charges due to the credit card being stolen from a medical office on Washington Street in Wellesley.

On January 28, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. Officer Misho spoke with a female reporting party at the police station regarding fraud that had occurred over the past several months. She had met a male party though a social media platform and believed they had become friends in September 2019. Beginning in November 2019 he began requesting that she wire money to him for different reasons. She has wired over $45,000 to the male party since November. The incident is under investigation.

On January 28, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a female reporting party who stated that she returned home to find several Amazon Prime boxes left on her lawn with nothing inside them. The incident is under investigation.

On January 29, 2020 Detective D’Innocenzo assisted Officer Shore with the recovery of 3 credit/debit cards that had possibly been stolen. The cards are associated with 3 different banks and Officer Shore and Detective D’Innocenzo are investigating.

On January 30, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. Officer Poirier assisted the Wellesley Middle School in locating a student that had left the school. The student was located on Worcester Street near the Natick line and returned to the school.

On January 30, 2020 at 2:24 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a reporting party regarding identity theft. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On January 31, 2020 at 12:42 p.m. Officer J Popovski spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a credit card from Bank of America in the mail approximately 2 weeks ago and he had not opened an account. He later received a letter stating the deposit account associated with the credit card was closed by the bank. He went to the Bank of America branch on Linden Street and spoke with a customer service representative who stated the account was closed on January 23rd due to suspicion of fraud. He was advised to closely monitor his accounts and to place fraud alerts on his information.

On January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a female student at Wellesley High School regarding a laptop that was stolen on January 23rd. The reporting party stated she had placed the laptop on top of her backpack outside of a classroom at around 2:00 p.m. and when she left the class at 2:30 p.m. the laptop was gone. Officer Wall is investigating.

On January 31, 2020 at 1:48 p.m. Officer Misho was dispatched to Roche Bros supermarket for an attempted shoplifting of 14 cans of baby formula. Store employees observed a female party place several cans of baby formula in a reusable supermarket bag and then attempt to leave the store without paying for them. The store employee confronted the female party once she passed through the registers and demanded that she pay for the items at which point she dropped the bag and fled the store. The store employee provided a vehicle description, Grey Toyota Highlander with a registration number. Officer Misho is investigating.

On January 31, 2020 at 3:15 P.M. Officer Misho spoke with a male reporting party who stated that someone had attempted to use his credit card twice in December in Oklahoma and Texas at a Hertz Car Rental Company. He cancelled the card and in January someone attempted to use the same card at a Hertz Rental in Dedham, Massachusetts. Officer Misho is investigating.

On February 1, 2020 at 12:04 p.m. Officer Shore spoke with a reporting party from Grove Street regarding fraud. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On February 1, 2020 at 5:38 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who stated on January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. she parked her vehicle in the parking lot for Saint Andrew’s Church and when she returned to her vehicle on January 31st she noticed several scratches all over the hood of the vehicle. She stated she has permission to park the vehicle in their lot. There are no suspects.

On February 2, 2020 at 2:24 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party who mailed a check from a mailbox on William Street on January 23, 2020 and since then multiple fraudulent checks have been passed on the account. The reporting party stated the fraudulent checks contained his signature, but were fake checks as the real checks were in his office. Officer Cunningham is investigating.

