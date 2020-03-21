The Swellesley Report

Spring trying its darndest to boost Wellesley’s spirits

by Leave a Comment

Yellows, purples and other colors are starting to make their presence known in this new Wellesley spring, hopefully overshadowing a lot of the orange fencing that has been cropping up to put playgrounds and other areas off-limits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

We also were serenaded by peepers and friends at Elm Bank Reservation on the Wellesley/Dover/Natick line, and spied adorable Snowdrops at Needham’s Ridge Hill Reservation a couple of weeks before spring began.

wellesley spring central park
Central Park in Wellesley Square
town hall spring
Wellesley Town Hall

wellesley spring town hall bell

ouellet playground memorial
Ouellet memorial at Cedar Street playing field

More: How to force Wellesley forsythia blooms when you’re forced to stay in

