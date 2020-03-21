Spring trying its darndest to boost Wellesley’s spirits

Yellows, purples and other colors are starting to make their presence known in this new Wellesley spring, hopefully overshadowing a lot of the orange fencing that has been cropping up to put playgrounds and other areas off-limits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

We also were serenaded by peepers and friends at Elm Bank Reservation on the Wellesley/Dover/Natick line, and spied adorable Snowdrops at Needham’s Ridge Hill Reservation a couple of weeks before spring began.

More: How to force Wellesley forsythia blooms when you’re forced to stay in

