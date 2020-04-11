The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Another Wellesley weekend brought to you by COVID-19

by Leave a Comment

As we head into the expected surge period for COVID-19, Wellesley residents and businesses continue to adjust. With confirmed Wellesley COVID-19 cases steadily climbing (up to 43 entering the weekend), the practice of mask and glove wearing has started to take hold in town among those out shopping as well as those just walking or running in less crowded areas.

 

Wellesley Variety, Raja
Raja at Wellesley Variety, behind the mask

 

Holiday food shopping has led to full parking lots and long lines at local grocery stores, but praise continues for those working at these retailers as they seek to practice social distancing while moving people along.

roche day before easter
Roche Bros. line on Saturday afternoon, lots of masks & lots of patience

 

roche sauce
Splat! You hate to see that

 

The Captain Marden’s crew also is adhering to strict safety measures while providing assistance to customers.

Captain Marden's Wellesley
Captain Marden’s crew

With local fields still closed…

Sprague Field, Wellesley

 

…More people headed to other local open space. But that openness become a bit less so as crowds ventured out in the relatively nice weekend weather at spots such as Longfellow Pond, which had a full parking lot on Saturday afternoon (thanks to reader MT for sharing this photo).

ongfellow pond parking lot mt

 

It would have been a nice opening weekend for golf at Wellesley Country Club, but not yet.

Wellesley Country Club
No VIPs to be found at Wellesley Country Club

 

Wellesley Country Club golf course
No need to yell “Fore!” at Wellesley Country Club, where the willows weeped for the lack of players.

 

Nearby at Babson College, it was the flags that were missing from Kerry Murphy Healey Park

Babson flag poles

 

Meanwhile, a twist on a birthday party where revelers needed to keep their distance (thanks to reader BN for sharing).

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square