Another Wellesley weekend brought to you by COVID-19

As we head into the expected surge period for COVID-19, Wellesley residents and businesses continue to adjust. With confirmed Wellesley COVID-19 cases steadily climbing (up to 43 entering the weekend), the practice of mask and glove wearing has started to take hold in town among those out shopping as well as those just walking or running in less crowded areas.

Holiday food shopping has led to full parking lots and long lines at local grocery stores, but praise continues for those working at these retailers as they seek to practice social distancing while moving people along.

The Captain Marden’s crew also is adhering to strict safety measures while providing assistance to customers.

With local fields still closed…

…More people headed to other local open space. But that openness become a bit less so as crowds ventured out in the relatively nice weekend weather at spots such as Longfellow Pond, which had a full parking lot on Saturday afternoon (thanks to reader MT for sharing this photo).

It would have been a nice opening weekend for golf at Wellesley Country Club, but not yet.

Nearby at Babson College, it was the flags that were missing from Kerry Murphy Healey Park

Meanwhile, a twist on a birthday party where revelers needed to keep their distance (thanks to reader BN for sharing).