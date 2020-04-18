Top Wellesley dog names & breeds for 2020

More than 2,800 dogs have been registered in Wellesley this year. It might seem like there are twice that many given the number seen going for walks about town these days with their stir crazy human friends.

For the second year in a row, Lucy is the most popular name among Wellesley dogs, edging out Bella. And Labrador Retrievers remain the most common breed by far in town, followed by Golden Retrievers. Seven of those dogs named Lucy are Labs, while 4 are Golden Retrievers and 4 are Golden Doodles.

(Due to COVID-19, the deadline to license dogs in Wellesley has been extended to May 1. All pet owners are encouraged to license their dogs using the town’s online option. If your pet’s rabies vaccine has expired, please contact your veterinarian. Vets remain open to take care of your pets.)

Top 2020 Dog Names:

Lucy 37

Bella 35

Teddy 31

Charlie 30

Lily 29

(full list embedded below)

Top 2020 Breeds:

Labrador Retriever 392

Golden Retriever 244

Golden Doodle 161

Labradoodle 147

Mixed breed 103

The most fun thing to do with the registered dog list is dig for unusual names and breeds:

Nacho Chip, Kiwi, Pepper, Pierogi, Dill Pickle, Cupcake, Waffle, Cookie, Colonel Sanders, and Peanut are making us hungry.

And what will the 15 owners of dogs named Brady do this year? Dress them in red? Let’s hope not. Other sporty names include Tuukka, Papi and Gronk.

“Adventure Dog” Spark has no doubt lived a heroic life. Might want to connect Spark with Keiko the Wonder Dog.

So Swellesley names include Porsche, Bentley, Paris Coco Channel, and Richard Duke of Gloucester (Your Grace)

Most notorious name: Biggie Smalls

Politics? An English bulldog named Margaret Thatcher

Ummm: Oil Change Ollie

Rare breeds in Wellesley, of which there are just 1 apiece registered, include Whippet, Transylvanian, Tibetan Mastiff and Silky Terrier. Ooh, soft.

