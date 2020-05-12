Dumpster fire at Wellesley RDF briefly closes facility

Th term “dumpster fire” gets thrown around a lot these days to refer to the various plights of those coping with COVID-19.

But now a Swellesley Report reader has shared this video of a dumpster fire at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility that closed the dump for 10-15 minutes. At least a couple of fire engines can be seen in the video.

RDF Director James Manzolini said as of 10am there were no details on what caused the fire. The main gate was closed briefly while the Wellesley Fire Department contained the situation.

